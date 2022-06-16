APC Moves To Sideline Yobe North Senatorial Candidate, Machina, Writes Electoral Commission, INEC To Adopt Senate President Lawan

Following Lawan's failure to clinch the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket, there are claims that he has made moves to return to the Senate to continue to represent the people of Yobe North Senatorial District, People's Gazette reports.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 16, 2022

The All Progressives Congress has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), asking it to adopt Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as its senatorial candidate for Yobe North in 2023.

 

Following Lawan's failure to clinch the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket, there are claims that he has made moves to return to the Senate to continue to represent the people of Yobe North Senatorial District, People's Gazette reports.

Meanwhile, during the primary elections, Bashir Machina emerged as the Yobe North Senatorial candidate of the APC. But the party, in a letter to INEC dated June 14 asked the electoral body to adopt Lawan as its candidate.

 

The APC in the letter conveyed its intention to have INEC upload Lawan’s name as the party’s candidate from the district, sidelining Machina who won the election.

 

In the past few weeks, following rumours of Lawan's interest in the senatorial ticket, Machina had insisted that he won't cede his mandate to anyone as he duly won the senatorial primary.

 

With the move taken by the APC, it appears as if the party had relied on a clause that mandated primary contenders to withdraw from a race voluntarily or be arbitrarily substituted by the party as the case may arise.

 

Machina acknowledged the clause but said during a Channels TV interview on Wednesday, monitored by SaharaReporters that he deliberately did not fill out the withdrawal form mandated for all aspirants in the APC to fill because he was not in the contest to withdraw.

Machina had expressed confidence that the leaders of the party, whom he described as law-abiding, would not want to go against the Constitution and the Electoral Act.

According to him, he is sure Lawan is not planning to return to the Senate after his tenure ends in 2023.

 

“He (Lawan) didn’t believe and I’m sure he didn’t plan to go back to the National Assembly; that’s why he contested for President and lost,” he said.

“No, Ahmad Lawan did not contest for the Senate, of course, it’s a known fact that he contested for president and lost and when I contested for the senatorial ticket, Senator Ahmad Lawan did not participate or contest so I don’t think that may be in any way an issue.

“The motto of APC is justice and peace and then, of course, this is a party that’s being led by responsible law-abiding citizens, so being law-abiding, you think that it will be part of the law or it will be considered as justice for you to say well, somebody had a mandate from the people who elected him and then you change him suddenly overnight. No, I’m sure my party will not just do that, I’m confident my leaders are very fair and just, going by the motto of the party – justice and peace,” he said.

 

Machina also noted that it would be wrong for the leaders of the party to replace his name with that of Lawan in the list to be submitted to the electoral body, INEC.

He said, “I won’t say my name is serendipitously replaced or whatever, you know the electoral act is very clear. Somebody, I don’t think in this era, will just sit down and remove someone’s name and replace another person’s name, especially somebody that didn’t undergo the process of that primary election. Somebody that didn’t contest an election, naturally can’t be in that election that’s covered by the law and the Electoral Act.”

 

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Picks Governor Okowa As Running Mate For 2023 Presidential Election
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Politics I’ll Repeat What My Late Father, MKO Abiola Did On June 12, 1993 By Winning 2023 Presidential Poll, Says Kola Abiola
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi Is Anti-Worker, Made Policies Unfavourable To Labour In Anambra As Governor — Democratic Socialist Movement
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Kidnapping, Tactical Fund-raising Tool For Terrorist Organisations, Say Police
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Politics Ngige Tackles Faleke During Probe, Says He Is At Same Level With His ‘Mentor’, Bola Tinubu
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics Conference Decides On Zonal Presidency, State Creation, And National Anthem
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News 2023: Those Supporting Peter Obi Wasting Their Money, He's Cursed, Stingy, Can't Be Nigeria's President – Father Mbaka
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Tweeps Lambast Father Mbaka For Saying Peter Obi Is Stingy, Under A Curse
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Atiku Picks Governor Okowa As Running Mate For 2023 Presidential Election
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
International Netflix Plans ‘Squid Game’ Reality Show With Record $4.56Million Cash Prize
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Accident Passengers On Overland Airways Flight Quickly Disembark At Lagos Airport After Engine Caught Fire Midair
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News My Bishop Forced Me To Apologise To Peter Obi In 2018, It Was Under Duress, Not Done Willingly – Father Mbaka
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 204 Boko Haram Fighters, Family Members ‘Surrender’ To Nigerian Troops In Borno
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Opinion All Eyes On Kagame As CHOGM Roars To Life In Kigali By Kelvin Jakachira
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Former UN Special Rapporteur, Joy Ezeilo, Laments Worsening Inflation In Nigeria, Senior Professors Earning N400,000 Per Month
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Government Will Shift 2023 Elections Over Insecurity, Says Primate Ayodele
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Zamfara Debunks Viral Claim It’s Planning To Shut Down Telecoms Networks Again To Curb Terrorist, Bandit Attacks
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Terrorist Attack: NNPP Presidential Candidate, Kwankwaso Pays Condolence Visits To Owo Monarchs, Tells Buhari Government To Protect Nigerians
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad