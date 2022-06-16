Enugu Community Accuses Police Boss, Nwachukwu Of Making Money From Corpses Of People Killed By Herdsmen

The police and ther security agencies failed to respond to distress calls when the invading armed herdsmen attacked them, but only showed up after the attacks to collect the bodies of those killed.

by Saharareporters, new york Jun 16, 2022

Residents of Ogbete-Mgboji Community in Eha-Amufu, Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State have accused the Divisional Police Officer of Ikem Police Station, one Nwachukwu, of making money from the corpses of people killed by Fulani herdsmen.
SaharaReporters had reported on Wednesday that the suspected Fulani herdsmen killed five people and sacked 14 farm settlements where over 3,000 residents where living.

Some community leaders, who spoke to SaharaReporters, claimed that the police and ther security agencies failed to respond to distress calls when the invading armed herdsmen attacked them, but only showed up after the attacks to collect the bodies of those killed.

They alleged that when the relations of the deceased wanted to bury the corpses, the DPO Nwachukwu insisted and forcefully carried the corpses to the mortuary, deposited them and started demanding money from the displaced residents.
They said that since January, more than 16 people had been killed by the Fulani militia with hundreds of houses and property destroyed, while no security personnel came to intervene.
One of the community leaders, Chief Odo Egah, who spoke with SaharaReporters, said the security agencies had all abandoned them. See Also Insecurity Fulani Militias Killed Five, Sacked 14 Enugu Farm Settlements –Community Alleges, Say Police Only Arrive After Killings To Carry Corpses 0 Comments 1 Day Ago
He said, "The only thing the DPO did was to come and carry the corpses; even when the families of the corpse told him that they didn't want to deposit the bodies in the mortuary; give us the corpses to bury; he refused and carried it to mortuary. On Tuesday when they were shooting, we called him that they had killed two people and, he told us that he would not come; that he was going to where somebody was kidnapped.
"He will always insist that unless the police commissioner authorises for anyone to be buried, he will not release the corpse. You don't come to save life but when the person dies; even when the owners of the corpses are begging you to allow them to bury them, you will refuse and carry it go to mortuary."
Explaining that the motivating drive of the DPO was to take corpses to deposit in the mortuary was for the deceased families to come and give him money, the source added, “He will go and deposit the corpse in the mortuary, people who are running for their life, who don't have what to eat, they will be going to the mortuary to pay to collect deceased relations to bury. It is too bad.”
"Our biggest problem now is that the DPO in Ikem that doesn't want to release the bodies of people killed to the community put their corpse in the mortuary and you are telling them to pay money before going to the morgue to collect and bury."
Efforts to get the reaction of the Enugu State Police Command were unsuccessful as the spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, could not be reached on telephone as of the time of reporting.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Police Court Acquits 14 Dismissed Policemen Of Murder In Calabar
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME #ENDSARS: Police Must Not Trigger A Revolution In Nigeria By Ignoring A Strident Call For Overhaul- Convener, Sega Awosanya
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Human Rights #EndSARS Campaign Promises To Provide Evidence Of SARS' Brutality To Senate
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Police NSCDC Arrests 36 Suspects For Selling Petrol Above Official Price
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Police Detain #BringBackOurGirls Leader, Oby Ezekwesili
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Legal Alleged Frame-Up: FG Arraigns Dino Melaye March 1
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News 2023: Those Supporting Peter Obi Wasting Their Money, He's Cursed, Stingy, Can't Be Nigeria's President – Father Mbaka
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police Arrest Nollywood Actor In Akwa Ibom For Allegedly Defiling 14-year-old Girl
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Tweeps Lambast Father Mbaka For Saying Peter Obi Is Stingy, Under A Curse
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Scandal How FCMB, Principal Officers Of Nigeria Police Academy Conspired To Withhold My Salary, Illegally Deducted My Money – Lecturer Cries Out
0 Comments
58 Minutes Ago
Politics BREAKING: Enugu Catholic Diocese Disowns Father Mbaka, Says Utterances, Attack On Peter Obi Divisive, Violate Church Laws
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity Governor Soludo Confirms Arrest Of Four Suspected Killers Of Beheaded Anambra Lawmaker
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigeria May Disintegrate Soon, Fulani Terrorists Overrunning Every Part – Gani Adams Writes UN, AU, European Embassies, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Protests In APC Headquarters As Kogi Youths Threaten National Chairman, Adamu Over ‘Ticket Racketeering’
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I Have No Reply For Father Mbaka – Peter Obi Says After Cleric Labelled Him ‘Stingy, Cursed’ Man
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections We'll Expose Malpractices In Ekiti Election, Monitor Polling Unit Results — Yiaga Africa
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Fuel Queues Return In Abuja, Major Cities As Marketers Lament High Transportation Cost
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Army Convoy, Kill Major, Abduct Personnel, Steal Rifles
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad