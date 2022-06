EXCLUSIVE: Terrorists Ambush Nigerian Army Convoy, Kill Major, Abduct Personnel, Steal Rifles

A Major of the Nigerian Army has been killed following an ambush on a military convoy by gunmen suspected to be terrorists in the Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

The deceased was identified as CB Samuel.

The soldiers from the Nigerian military school and the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) were ambushed on Wednesday evening at Rijiya Daji village.



The gunmen also set ablaze an operational vehicle while guns were carted away.

Also, an officer was declared missing in action and feared abducted by the terrorists.



A military signal exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters also confirmed the incident.

“SUSPECTED ARMED BANDITS/TERRORISTS ATTK*. AT ABOUT 151900A JUN 22, RECCE TEAM FOR FORTHCOMING FTX COMPRISING OF REPS FROM NA MIL SCHLS/TRG INSTITUTIONS AND TRADOC WERE AMBUSHED BY SUSPECTED TERRORISTS/ARMED BANDITS AROUND RIJIYA DAJI UNDER MARIGA LGA WHILE MOB TO KONTAGORA,” the signal read.

“DURING THE ATTK, 3 X OFFRS IN THE BUS CONVEYING THE RECCE TEAM SUSTAINED GSW WHILE CHARGING THROUGH THE AMBUSH. THE INJURED OFFRS WERE IMM EVAC TO THE CANT MED CENTRE. MAJ CB SAMUEL WAS LATER EVAC TO THE GEN HOSP KONTAGORA WHERE HE GAVE UP DURING MED MGT. ADDLY, 1 X OFFR MIA (AMONG THE ESCORT PARTY). EQPT CAS. 1 X LEADING ESCORT HILUX BURNT, 1 X HK 21 GUN AND 1 X AK 47 RIFLE WERE CARTED AWAY. OWN RFT TPS FM NATRAC ADMIN BN WILL RESUME SAR OPS FIRST LI. MORE DETAILS LATER. PSE ACK///.”