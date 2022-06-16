Former UN Special Rapporteur, Joy Ezeilo, Laments Worsening Inflation In Nigeria, Senior Professors Earning N400,000 Per Month

The former Dean of Law, University of Nigeria and former United Nations Special Rapporteur on Human Trafficking Professor Joy Ezeilo, has decried the rising inflation in Nigeria.

Ezeilo, who is the founder, Women Aid Collective (WACOL) and Tamar Sexual Assault Referral Centre and the West African Women’s Rights Coalition (WAWORC), took to her verified Twitter handle Prof. Joy Ngozi Ezeilo (OON) @NgoziEzeilo to lament the worsening inflation across the country.

She expressed worry about how Nigerians would survive the unfolding hardship.

She said, "We're in troubled waters with crippling inflation."

She disclosed that as a law professor that has reached the last step and stage in promotion at a Federal University, she is paid about N400,000 per month after taxes.

After buying 50 litres of diesel at N40,000 to fuel her car for the week, she lamented that by the end of the month, she would have spent 40 per cent of her salary to go to work.

SaharaReporters had reported that the umbrella body of lecturers in public universities, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has been on strike since February 14, 2022, to demand among other things that their welfare should be improved.

The strike has lasted about 120 days yet the Nigerian government has failed to resolve the issues so public universities can reopen.

Her series of tweets which have attracted 5,966 retweets, 559 comments and 18,300 likes, read, "Which way is Nigeria headed? I bought 50 litres of diesel for my car at the cost of N40, 000 in Enugu. I’m wondering how we will all survive this hardship.

"As a Law Professor that has reached the last step and stage in promotion at a Federal University, I’m paid about 400k per Month after taxes so if I spend forty thousand conservatively for fuelling my car on a weekly basis that’s if I remain within my city times that by at least 200 litres per Month it means 40 percent of my salary in fuelling.

"What about other utilities, electricity, water, rent, food, children’s school fees, medical, phone and internet etc.

"Cooking gas is up by over 200 percent? Do we resort to firewood? World Bank’s prediction that millions of Nigerians would be driven to the poverty level is real. We’re in troubled waters with crippling inflation!"

Meanwhile, Twitter users have reacted to the excessive inflation in the country.

A Twitter user, Ejiofor Onyishi tweeted, "And APC presidential candidate is promising to start where Buhari stopped, which is a big threat to Nigerians, the only solution at hand is Peter obi, get your PVC and vote wisely come 2023 or you keep on complaining"

Another user, Brother_Mouzone @franz411 tweeted "when you import diesel instead of refining in your own country, what do you expect?"

Some other Twitter users have also blamed the increase in the inflation rate on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

A Twitter user with Twitter handle @babaottee tweeted, "Diesel has been deregulated, no subsidy. Let us join hands to beg Putin to stop his fight with Ukraine so that things will go back to normal."

Another user with Twitter [email protected] tweeted, "It is global challenge, Russia vs Ukraine war will bring more hardship than expected. There will be food crisis across the globe and gas will be more expensive"