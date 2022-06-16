I’ll Repeat What My Late Father, MKO Abiola Did On June 12, 1993 By Winning 2023 Presidential Poll, Says Kola Abiola

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Mr Abiola who affirmed that it would be 30 years in 2023 since his late father won the presidential election, expressed confidence that “there is going to be a repeat in 2023”.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 16, 2022

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, Kola Abiola, has stated that he will repeat the feat achieved by his father, Chief MKO Abiola, in 1993, by winning the presidential election in 2023.

 

Kola Abiola stated this when he alongside the governorship candidates of the party received their certificates of return from the chairman of the party, Falalu Bello, at the national headquarters of the PRP in Abuja.

 

He asserted that he joined the PRP not because he was looking for a platform to contest the Presidency, but because of the party’s ideology.

According to him, the PRP’s biggest role in the general elections will be to serve as a bridge for the current generation of Nigerian youths.

 

He urged the party’s governorship candidates to ensure that youths obtained their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

 

He said, “I didn’t join the PRP because I was looking for a platform. I joined the PRP after doing my research. I joined because I believed in its ideology. There will be no sabotage from in-between because we have not eaten anything before.

 

“I want to appeal to the youth to know that we are the vehicle of change. We are going to run an all-inclusive government. If we can win the 1993 election about 30 years ago, we can also win it now. I won Kano in 1993 with my father, collectively, and we must win it again. To make this happen, our thought process must change.

 

“It reminds me of 1993. A lot of people came out for the first time to vote because of MKO. We are going to have a repeat of that in 2023. If we can win it then, we should win it now.”

 

“We are going to bring the younger generation into politics, governance and leadership. I’m appealing to youths to regard us as the vehicle of change. We should make sure that at the next election, we have the highest voter turnout. By this, we will make your voices and numbers count.

 

“This is the only party that doesn’t have any encumbrances. We will use that to build the future of Nigeria. We are a national party. To everybody’s surprise, we had 3,625 delegates at the primary elections.

 

"We are present in every local government area. We have 22 candidates for governorship elections and we have more than 500 candidates vying for other different offices. In the history of the PRP, this is the largest so far to date,” he added.

 

PRP would contest the 2023 governorship election in 21 states, the party’s national chairman, Falalu Bello said.

 

saharareporters, new york

