I Have No Reply For Father Mbaka – Peter Obi Says After Cleric Labelled Him ‘Stingy, Cursed’ Man

A former Anambra State Governor and Labour Party's presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has discredited a viral news purporting that he responded to the Enugu-based Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, who described him as a “stingy and cursed man.”

This was announced by Peter Obi's media aide, Valentine Obienyem, through a circular he released on Thursday to journalists.

The circular reads: "Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to Mr Peter Obi as his reply to Fr. Ejike Mbaka.

"We wish to state for the record that Mr Peter Obi did not and is not planning to issue any reply. We advise that any medium trying to publish such an unsigned letter should clarify its authenticity from Mr Obi’s Media Office."

SaharaReporters had reported that the controversial Enugu Catholic priest, Mbaka, claimed that those supporting the LP presidential candidate, Obi, were wasting their money.

The cleric had described Obi as a stingy man who was not concerned about the plights of those around him.

He also declared that the former governor of Anambra State was under a curse, adding that except he came to apologise to him, he would never be Nigeria's president.