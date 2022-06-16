Nigerian Government Will Shift 2023 Elections Over Insecurity, Says Primate Ayodele

The cleric, in a statement on Thursday, lamented the security situation in the country, adding that elections would not hold in Nigeria on the dates set by the Independent National Electoral Commission as they would be shifted for security reasons.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 16, 2022

The leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said the insecurity in the country will affect the scheduled dates for the 2023 general elections.

 

The statement signed by Oluwatosin Osho, Ayodele's spokesperson warned that the security challenge will worsen, urging churches to brace themselves and put security measures in place to protect their congregants.

 

He urged the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to convene a meeting of stakeholders to address the issue of providing security for churches.

 

He said: “Our security situation is going to be alarming because the security network is weak, and the government has not taken steps to address it. Nowhere is safe in Nigeria as we speak; attackers have been penetrating churches and abducting pastors; it’s sad.

 

“Christians should brace up to put security in place both physically and spiritually because this government will not be able to handle the issue till 2023. The security situation of the country will also affect the elections in 2023; the date will be shifted again due to the security crisis that will be facing the country.

 

 

“The fact is churches, mosques, students, schools, and even security operatives are not safe; only God will help us with this issue of insecurity because the suicide bombers and killers are ready to destroy the security network in Nigeria.

 

“Everyone has to be vigilant, especially in churches. Church leaders must take the security of their members very seriously. I expect the CAN chairman to have called for a meeting to address stakeholders in Christendom on security issues in churches.”

 

