Nigerian Police Arrest 51 Cultists, Gun Dealers In Delta State During Initiation

Operatives from the Nigeria Police Force, Delta State command, Asaba, have arrested about 51 suspected cult members of the Eiye Confraternity while carrying out an initiation of new members and anniversary celebration at Ogwashi-Uku, headquarters of the Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.

It was gathered that the suspected cult members were rounded up at the Big Apple Hotel in Ogwashi-Uku, the venue of the cult's celebration by the command’s buffalo patrol team operatives from the area command, Ogwashi-Uku and Ogwashi-Uku Division following a tip-off.

Confirming the arrest of the 51 suspected members of the Eiye confraternity, the Delta State Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, in a statement signed by the command's Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, disclosed that the arrest was carried out on Wednesday followed a tip-off.

"On 15/6/2022, the command received a tip-off, that some suspected Eiye confraternity cult group will be marking their anniversary in Ogwashi-Uku. The command swiftly acted on this information and located where and when the ceremony will be held. CP Ari Muhammed Ali detailed the command’s Buffalo Patrol team, operatives from Area Command Ogwashi-Uku and Ogwashi-Uku Division, stormed the venue at Big Apple Hotel in Ogwashi-Uku.

"The suspects on sighting the police took to their heels, while some of them shot at the police. They were given a chase by the team and fifty-one (51) suspected cultists were arrested; two cut-to-size locally made guns, one expended cartridge, also eiye confraternity regalia were recovered. The suspects have been transferred to the command's Anti-Cult unit (SACU) for investigation, and those found wanting upon completion of investigation, will be charged to court.

"The CP while urging parents and guardians to monitor and teach their wards on the need to stay away from cultism and vices, warned in strong terms that the command under his watch will not tolerate any form of cult related activities in the state and that the command will go all out in identifying them, their hideouts, arrest and ensure that they are brought to book.

“The CP also admonished members of the public to continue to partner with the police by providing useful and timely information to the police that will help in the fight against crime and criminality."