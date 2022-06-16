Nigerian Police Arrest Nollywood Actor In Akwa Ibom For Allegedly Defiling 14-year-old Girl

His arrest was confirmed by the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, during an interview with Qed.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 16, 2022

A Nollywood actor, Moses Armstrong, has been arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom State command, for allegedly defiling a minor.
Rollas, according to the report described the case as “a very serious one.”
It was gathered that the issue is being handled by the First Lady of the state, Martha Udom Emmanuel, through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.
The AGN president said the accusation was a sad development involving one of their own noting that the organisation would not stand for such a crime.
“To get involved with a child as young as 16 years, is something I and the association I represent, would not stand for and this is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case.
“As we chat, he is still in police custody,” Rollas was quoted as saying.
Moses Armstrong is a special assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.
Moses lost his wife and also an actress, Rita Armstrong, in 2018.
Rita died from spinal cord injuries sustained from an accident.
The mother of two was returning to her husband’s residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state from Lagos on Saturday, February 3, 2018, when the Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus conveying her got involved in a ghastly crash at the Ugbogui axis of Benin Ore Lagos Expressway.

