Nigerians Tweeps Lambast Father Mbaka For Saying Peter Obi Is Stingy, Under A Curse

The controversial Enugu Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has come under fire after he reportedly described the presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as a ‘stingy man'.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 16, 2022

Mbaka, who is the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry in Enugu State, said Obi was not concerned about the plights of those around him.

 

He also said Obi was under a curse, adding that except if the aspirant comes to apologise to him, he will never be Nigeria's president.

 

However, many Nigerians on social media have lambasted Mbaka for making such comments, urging him to apologise to Obi for such “derogatory remarks”. 

 

Some netizens in turn described Mbaka as a false prophet who had once called President Muhammadu Buhari, ‘a Messiah,' alleging that he was also a greedy prophet seeking bribes.

 

Below are some of the comments on Twitter:

 

saharareporters, new york

