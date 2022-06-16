Nigerians Tweeps Lambast Father Mbaka For Saying Peter Obi Is Stingy, Under A Curse

The controversial Enugu Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has come under fire after he reportedly described the presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, Peter Obi as a ‘stingy man'.

Mbaka, who is the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry in Enugu State, said Obi was not concerned about the plights of those around him.

He also said Obi was under a curse, adding that except if the aspirant comes to apologise to him, he will never be Nigeria's president.

However, many Nigerians on social media have lambasted Mbaka for making such comments, urging him to apologise to Obi for such “derogatory remarks”.

Some netizens in turn described Mbaka as a false prophet who had once called President Muhammadu Buhari, ‘a Messiah,' alleging that he was also a greedy prophet seeking bribes.

Below are some of the comments on Twitter:

Ejike Mbaka, a supposed clergy, lacks the knowledge of the Bible.

He wanted Peter Obi, a laity, to go against the Word of God in Matthew 6:1-4, by making a public display of his charity but Obi refused.

It's better to obey God than man.

Mbaka has failed! — Cyril Ahuama (@AhuamaCyril) June 16, 2022

It is high time a Bishop starts questioning the interference of Mbaka's utterances in partisan politics. That man is becoming a nuisance to Catholics and please someone needs to tell him we like OBI stingy. He is not father Christmas — Bold Steps....Be OBIdient ð³ð¬ð§ð¯ (@edozieken) June 16, 2022

C eh when bible said judgement will start from d house of God, it wasn't misquoting. The nonsense I have seen from many so called "men of God" in ds country ehhhh... Father Mbaka using God's name to look for bribe... Collected from Buhari n kept mute on d disaster he became — AmazingG (@G1Amazing) June 16, 2022

I remember that video in 2019 where Fr. Mbaka tried to bully Peter Obi to make public financial commitment to his ministry. Obi insisted he should first be shown the project to which he'd contribute. Mbaka called him names but he stood his ground. That day Obi won my respect. ð — ðð«ðð§ððð§ ðð¤ððð¨ð (ðððð) (@Brendan_ukagod) June 16, 2022

From this prophecy, one can easily conclude that Mbaka is a false prophet. But blind folks go still dey follow this blind man. Blind prophet leading blind followers. ð­ð­ð­ — Henry Great (@HenryGr84400276) June 16, 2022

Father Mbaka "A Pastor" is calling Peter Obi a "Stingy man" He said "Obi wont be my President cos he is too stingy" We are campaigning for Obi to take over d reins of Power in 2023 inorder for him to develop Nigeria not to share money. — Tope Rapper (@TopeRapper) June 16, 2022

So now that Mbaka said Peter Obi cannot win, does it mean he will win?

He said the same thing about Soludo and he won.

It's like his prophecy works in reverse. — Reaper147 (@binang_joe) June 16, 2022

Mbaka rest IJN. How can you be this selfish at this critical time? I weep for my country — Eneje Isabella (@EnejeIsabella) June 16, 2022

I think it's high time we nigerians teach this priest a bitter lesson by placing a petition online to the Pope (Rome) and the catholic family worldwide to expel fr Mbaka so he can participate fully in politics and leave the work of God, what a shame. — Adams Appleð¨ð¦ (@Walter69_Joesph) June 16, 2022

Mbaka should be focused on his adoration work not on politics,he really messed himself up with APC,i taught he has left politics or has he been paid by another politician to bring down peter obi, let me ask mbaka"who are you supporting" — Chukwuma Igwe (@chukwuma_Igwe10) June 16, 2022

With the Mbaka comment, I understand why people are still supporting the likes of Atiku, and even Tinubu. Some Nigerians don't want good governance, they want money and favours. Mbaka is a corrupt clergy Man who is afraid of losing his contracts if Peter Obi becomes President. — DT Tsayum (@PrinceAtsea) June 16, 2022

Igbo is their own problem, This man supporter buhari in 2015, what is the definition of âstingyâyou need bribery to ask God to make him the President? Who is speaking when the Lord has not spoken? Funny man. — King's Men Global investments (@kay_kingsmen12) June 16, 2022