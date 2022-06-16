Passengers On Overland Airways Flight Quickly Disembark At Lagos Airport After Engine Caught Fire Midair

Passengers onboard Overland Airways’ flight from Ilorin to Lagos on Wednesday, reportedly had to disembark after the aircraft experienced an unusual high turbine temperature on one of its engines.

Some reports said one of the engines caught fire while in the air, while others said the incident occurred in the approach phase of flight.

The crew implemented standard procedures for such abnormal situations and evacuated the passengers immediately, Business Day reports.

In a statement by Overland, it disclosed that on board the aircraft were 33 passengers who disembarked after the aircraft came to a halt on the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos runway 18 Right.

The airline said, “No passenger was hurt in any way.”

“Overland Airways salutes the professional interventions of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN); Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, (NAMA); Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, (NCAA) and the Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria, (AIB-N) which were very prompt and reassuring,” the airline added.