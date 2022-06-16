Protests In APC Headquarters As Kogi Youths Threaten National Chairman, Adamu Over ‘Ticket Racketeering’

It was gathered that the youths from Kogi State protested at the party’s headquarters while a meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) was in progress.

Jun 16, 2022

 

There is a looming crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress after a group of youths stormed the party's headquarters in Abuja, threatening the party’s national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

Daily Trust reports they claimed that the ticket of their principal who won a House of Representatives race was fraudulently given to another person.

The protesting youths also threatened that Adamu would not get out of the secretariat if their principal's mandate was not returned. 

However, the security operatives rushed and locked the entrance gate to avert further violence.

They did not allow anybody into the meeting except journalists after identification. 
 

