'See Hungry Kids Chasing His Expensive Vehicles', Nigerian Tweeps Berate Intimidating Convoy Of Council Chairman In Kano, Abdullahi Garba

Some Nigerians on Twitter have berated Abdullahi Garba Ramat, who is the chairman of Ungogo local government area of Kano for flaunting seven flashy vehicles.

The vehicles in the convoy of the council chairman could be seen in a video being driven on a dusty road in a poor neighbourhood that contrasts heavily with the expensive convoy of vehicles.

The head-turning convoy consists of a Toyota Tacoma (pilot car), Lincoln Navigator, Land Rover Freelander, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Mercedes-Benz GLE and GLS as well as a Ford Explorer.

In the video seen by SaharaReporters, the local chairman was spotted making his way to a function with a convoy that comprises the sophisticated cars.

Mixed reactions have trailed the clip as some tweeps found it unpleasant and knocked him for it.

A Twitter user, identified as El-Mac said, "Using the funds meant for the masses to live affluent while his people go without quality education, malnutrition, and suffer in an abject poverty. All that gives him joy is the chants of CHAIRMAN sai ka yo."

"Using all these expensive cars to pass through bad road & poor community. These politicians have zero shame," said Maureen lleaboya-Aluko, another Twitter user.

Another Twitter user named Uzo said, "Look at the hungry almajiri children chasing his car behind. How I take end up for Nigeria."