Yobe Deputy Governor’s Daughter Dies Days After Losing Son To Accident

Tragedy has again struck the family of Yobe State Deputy Governor, Idi Barde Gubana, as his 16-year-old daughter, Khadija Idi Barde (Siyama), died a few days after his son died in an accident.

Khadija, who sustained injuries in the accident, died in the hospital on Thursday morning.

The Deputy Governor’s children were involved in an accident along Maiduguri-Kano highway on Saturday while travelling.

While her seven-year-old younger brother who was named after Governor Mai Mala Buni died during the accident, Khadija had sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital in Kano State.

Siyama, before her death, was a Senior Secondary II student of Essence International School, Damaturu, the Yobe State capital.

As at the time of filing this report, her remains had been laid to rest according to a statement by the Press Secretary to her father, Hussaini Mai Suleh, which stated that her burial held at 4pm on Thursday at Mai Fune Emir’s in Damagum.

