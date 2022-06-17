2023: Nigerians Will Use Me And My Running Mate From Southern Nigeria To Defeat Tinubu, Atiku – Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano state and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has expressed confidence that Nigerians will vote for him in the 2023 election.

Kwankwaso said he would coast home to victory against Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

Kwankwaso, who said this in an interview with The PUNCH insisted that he would not step down for any of the candidates of the two major political parties.

According to him, his confidence is in the Electoral Act 2022, which he said: “would make it difficult for anyone to rig us as they have always done in the past.”

The leader of Kwankwasiya movement maintained that “Once there is a free and fair election, it will be difficult for anyone to defeat us. Hence, I am certain of victory against presidential candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, and Atiku Abubakar of the major opposition, Peoples Democratic Party, at the polls in 2023.”

He said he is not the one who would defeat Tinubu and Atiku, but rather the masses who believe in him and his party.

“Although I and the party will only be a symbol on the ballot paper, it is the people that will go to the polling booths to vote them out because the difference between me and the two other major candidates is very clear. They are well-known to Nigerians, and they have nothing new to tell Nigerians. And I am also well-known, and the people know what I stand for.

“Our candidacy is based on capacity and performance. Nigerians will not vote for any experiment now; people are looking for those that have done it better in the past, and people who are trusted. Nigerians want someone that can unite Nigeria, improve the education system, and end the issue of incessant insecurity. We’ve always cared for the people. And many, especially the poor masses, were happy that I got the presidential ticket of the NNPP.”

On his choice of a running mate, Kwankwaso said that NNPP is already in the Southern region of Nigeria and that his running mate would be a widely accepted southerner.

“And when we come together, no candidate of the APC or the PDP would be able to defeat us,” he said.