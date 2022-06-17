BREAKING: Appeal Court President, Dongban–Mensem, Constitutes Ekiti Governorship Election Tribunal To Hear Petitions

The President, Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban–Mensem (PCA) has constituted the Governorship Election Tribunal to hear and determine petition(s) arising from the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State.

A statement by the Secretary of the Appeal Court, Umar Abubakar, said the tribunal will seat and hear all petitions at the Ekiti State High Court of Justice Complex, Fajuyi Park, Ado Ekiti.

According to the statement, the tribunal secretariat is now open to the general public for further inquiry and so forth.

The statement is titled "Re: Constitution Of The Governorship Election Tribunal For The 2022 Ekiti State Governorship Election."

It partly read, "This is to notify the general public that pursuant to the powers conferred on the Hon. President, Court of Appeal, under section 285 (2) & (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Section 130 of the Electoral Act, 2022, Hon. Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban – Mensem (PCA) has constituted The Governorship Election Tribunal, to hear and determine petition(s) that may arise from the forthcoming 2022 Governorship Election for Ekiti State scheduled to be conducted on Saturday 18th day of June, 2022 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"Sequel to the above, The Hon. Chief Judge of Ekiti State Hon. Justice Adeleye Adeyeye has granted the use of the Ekiti State High Court of Justice Complex, Fajuyi Park, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State as the venue of the Tribunal and its Registry/ Secretariat is now open to the general public for further inquiry and so forth.

"May you kindly cause this to form part of the news publication for the day in your Noble and Reputable media organization please. Thank you."