BREAKING: Appeal Court President, Dongban–Mensem, Constitutes Ekiti Governorship Election Tribunal To Hear Petitions

A statement by the Secretary of the Appeal Court, Umar Abubakar, said the tribunal will seat and hear all petitions at the Ekiti State High Court of Justice Complex, Fajuyi Park, Ado Ekiti.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 17, 2022

The President, Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban–Mensem (PCA) has constituted the Governorship Election Tribunal to hear and determine petition(s) arising from the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State.

 

A statement by the Secretary of the Appeal Court, Umar Abubakar, said the tribunal will seat and hear all petitions at the Ekiti State High Court of Justice Complex, Fajuyi Park, Ado Ekiti.

Monica Bolna’an Dongban-Mensem

According to the statement, the tribunal secretariat is now open to the general public for further inquiry and so forth.

 

The statement is titled "Re: Constitution Of The Governorship Election Tribunal For The 2022 Ekiti State Governorship Election."

 

It partly read, "This is to notify the general public that pursuant to the powers conferred on the Hon. President, Court of Appeal, under section 285 (2) & (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and Section 130 of the Electoral Act, 2022, Hon. Justice Monica Bolna’an Dongban – Mensem (PCA) has constituted The Governorship Election Tribunal, to hear and determine petition(s) that may arise from the forthcoming 2022 Governorship Election for Ekiti State scheduled to be conducted on Saturday 18th day of June, 2022 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

"Sequel to the above, The Hon. Chief Judge of Ekiti State Hon. Justice Adeleye Adeyeye has granted the use of the Ekiti State High Court of Justice Complex, Fajuyi Park, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State as the venue of the Tribunal and its Registry/ Secretariat is now open to the general public for further inquiry and so forth.

 

"May you kindly cause this to form part of the news publication for the day in your Noble and Reputable media organization please. Thank you."

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Top Police, Military Officers Visit Enugu Community Ravaged By Fulani Herdsmen After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Invasion: Ukraine To Introduce Visa For Visiting Russians Starting From July 1 – President Zelensky
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics I’m Standing In As Peter Obi’s Running Mate In Labour Party – Doyin Okupe
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Politics Tinubu Appointed Katsina Governor, Masari’s Younger Brother As Running Mate – APC Chieftain
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
Politics Ruling APC Candidate, Tinubu Fails To Reveal Name Of Running Mate Submitted To INEC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Finance Buhari Government Incurred N2trillion Debt In Three Months, Hit N41trillion In Total — Nigerian Agency, DMO
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Police Arrest Nollywood Actor In Akwa Ibom For Allegedly Defiling 14-year-old Girl
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 2023: Those Supporting Peter Obi Wasting Their Money, He's Cursed, Stingy, Can't Be Nigeria's President – Father Mbaka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News How Over 20 Armed Officers Of Nigerian Secret Police, DSS, Stormed My House, Arrested And Detained Me Over WhatsApp Posts Against Buhari, Tinubu, Aisha – PDP Women Leader, Aishatu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Top Police, Military Officers Visit Enugu Community Ravaged By Fulani Herdsmen After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
International Invasion: Ukraine To Introduce Visa For Visiting Russians Starting From July 1 – President Zelensky
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics I’m Standing In As Peter Obi’s Running Mate In Labour Party – Doyin Okupe
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Politics Tinubu Appointed Katsina Governor, Masari’s Younger Brother As Running Mate – APC Chieftain
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
News Owo Church Massacre: Tears As Ondo Holds Funeral Mass For Victims
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling APC Candidate, Tinubu Fails To Reveal Name Of Running Mate Submitted To INEC
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Finance Buhari Government Incurred N2trillion Debt In Three Months, Hit N41trillion In Total — Nigerian Agency, DMO
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Ekiti Residents Rush To Markets, Banks To Prepare For 'Unpredictable' Governorship Election
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Fire Outbreak Stalls Ongoing Trial Of Notorious Kidnapper, Evans In Lagos
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad