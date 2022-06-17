BREAKING: Nigeria Police Find Ameerah Allegedly Kidnapped In Abuja By Gunmen, Say Woman, 16 Others Not Abducted As Claimed

The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory Command, says it has found Amira Safiyanu, a Twitter user who alleged that she was abducted alongside 16 others by gunmen on Tuesday.

Ameerah Safiyanu had raised the alarm on Twitter, disclosing that gunmen numbering about six-four Yoruba and two Fulani - abducted her alongside 16 others including three pregnant women and two little kids.

He said the gunmen had disguised as policemen.

She had tweeted, "Please whoever has my WhatsApp number; I sent a broadcast message of my location, we were abducted at gunpoint by people with police uniforms and a van from our houses from different parts of Abuja. We’re 17 including three pregnant women and two little kids, they didn’t see my phone.

"They’re 4 Yoruba and two Fulani men. They divided us up an hour ago; we’re 7 here. The other vehicle they said they will reach Ilorin and ours will reach Ibadan or Ikeja as they said."

On Friday, the FCT Police Command on its Twitter handle said Ameerah Safiyanu has been found and is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

The Police, in a statement signed by Oduniyi Omotayo, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, for the FCT Police Commissioner, debunked the claim that the victims were kidnapped by men in uniform.

It reads, “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command wishes to categorically debunk the viral news of the alleged kidnapping of one Safiyanu Amira and seventeen (17) others who were reportedly abducted at gunpoint by Armed men in Police uniform on Tuesday 14th June 2022 at about 1:00 pm and to state that Safiyanu Amira is currently safe in Police custody.

"While she is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently.

"The Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday psc while commending the gallantry of the Tactical and Investigative apparatus detailed on the case, appreciated the members of the public for their calm maintained and the various degrees of useful information given to the Police.

