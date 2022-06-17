BREAKING: Nigeria Police Find Ameerah Allegedly Kidnapped In Abuja By Gunmen, Say Woman, 16 Others Not Abducted As Claimed

Ameerah Safiyanu had raised the alarm on Twitter, disclosing that gunmen numbering about six-four Yoruba and two Fulani - abducted her alongside 16 others including three pregnant women and two little kids.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 17, 2022

The Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory Command, says it has found Amira Safiyanu, a Twitter user who alleged that she was abducted alongside 16 others by gunmen on Tuesday.

 

Ameerah Safiyanu had raised the alarm on Twitter, disclosing that gunmen numbering about six-four Yoruba and two Fulani - abducted her alongside 16 others including three pregnant women and two little kids.

He said the gunmen had disguised as policemen.

 

She had tweeted, "Please whoever has my WhatsApp number; I sent a broadcast message of my location, we were abducted at gunpoint by people with police uniforms and a van from our houses from different parts of Abuja. We’re 17 including three pregnant women and two little kids, they didn’t see my phone.

 

"They’re 4 Yoruba and two Fulani men. They divided us up an hour ago; we’re 7 here. The other vehicle they said they will reach Ilorin and ours will reach Ibadan or Ikeja as they said."

 

On Friday, the FCT Police Command on its Twitter handle said Ameerah Safiyanu has been found and is currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

 

The Police, in a statement signed by Oduniyi Omotayo, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, for the FCT Police Commissioner, debunked the claim that the victims were kidnapped by men in uniform.

 

It reads, “The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command wishes to categorically debunk the viral news of the alleged kidnapping of one Safiyanu Amira and seventeen (17) others who were reportedly abducted at gunpoint by Armed men in Police uniform on Tuesday 14th June 2022 at about 1:00 pm and to state that Safiyanu Amira is currently safe in Police custody.

 

"While she is currently in the hospital receiving medical attention as demanded by global best practices, the investigation continues and findings will be communicated subsequently.

"The Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Babaji Sunday psc while commending the gallantry of the Tactical and Investigative apparatus detailed on the case, appreciated the members of the public for their calm maintained and the various degrees of useful information given to the Police.

 

"He enjoined the good people of the FCT not to relent in partnering with the police, especially towards the rendition of information, to remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines:

 

"08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352."

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Man Visits Friend In Anambra, Kills Host’s 3-year-old Son
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
Politics Ekiti Gov Election: SDP Chieftain, Olukayode Oso Cries Out Over Alleged Threat To Life, Plot To Frame Him For Criminal Office
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Politics Kogi Lawmakers Impeach Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Muhammed, 3 Others
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
International European Commission Recommends EU Membership For War-ravaged Ukraine, Moldova
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Politicians Have Paid Nigeria’s Electoral Commission, INEC Chairman, Yakubu, Okoye To Ignore Court Judgements On APGA–Ohanaeze Youth Council Alleges
0 Comments
35 Minutes Ago
Insecurity US Shooting: 2 Dead, 1 Injured In Alabama Church Shooting
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News 2023: Those Supporting Peter Obi Wasting Their Money, He's Cursed, Stingy, Can't Be Nigeria's President – Father Mbaka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerian Police Arrest Nollywood Actor In Akwa Ibom For Allegedly Defiling 14-year-old Girl
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News How Over 20 Armed Officers Of Nigerian Secret Police, DSS, Stormed My House, Arrested And Detained Me Over WhatsApp Posts Against Buhari, Tinubu, Aisha – PDP Women Leader, Aishatu
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Owo Church Massacre: Tears As Ondo Holds Funeral Mass For Victims
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Tweeps Lambast Father Mbaka For Saying Peter Obi Is Stingy, Under A Curse
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Man Visits Friend In Anambra, Kills Host’s 3-year-old Son
0 Comments
27 Minutes Ago
News Aggrieved Nigerian Youths Vow To Mobilise ’22-million-man Protest’ Over Alleged Fraud, Deception By Peace Corps Founder, Akoh
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
News My Administration, Police Have Made Giant Strides In Curbing Banditry, Others, Says Buhari Amid Prevailing Insecurity
0 Comments
54 Minutes Ago
Politics Ekiti Gov Election: SDP Chieftain, Olukayode Oso Cries Out Over Alleged Threat To Life, Plot To Frame Him For Criminal Office
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Politics Kogi Lawmakers Impeach Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Muhammed, 3 Others
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
News Mob Attacks Woman Over Alleged Disappearance Of Baby In Lagos
0 Comments
42 Minutes Ago
International European Commission Recommends EU Membership For War-ravaged Ukraine, Moldova
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad