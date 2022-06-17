British Government Shuts SPAC Nation, Church Of Popular UK-based Nigerian Pastor Tobi Adegboyega, Over Alleged £1.9 Million Fraud

The British Government has ordered the immediate closure of the Salvation Proclaimer Ministries Limited, more commonly known as SPAC Nation, belonging to a popular UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, over an alleged £1.9 million fraud.

The pastor is popular in the UK for donning designer attire, bold gold jewellery, and choice cars.

SPAC was started predominantly with youth members in 2008. The church prides itself on feeding its flock more than mere gospel but turning them from the nadir (lowest point) to the zenith of life.

On May 20, 2020, Mr Adegboyega stepped down as Lead Pastor of SPAC Nation and handed it over to Samuel Akokhia and Damy Balogun.

Peoples Gazette reports that Investigators interviewed one of the company’s directors, Adedapo Olugbenga Adegboyega, who was also known as Dapo Adegboyega or Pastor Dapo. During the interview, Mr Adegboyega said the church group had over 2,000 members and 200 ordained ministers and pastors but failed to provide any supporting information.

It was further gathered that SPAC Nation either failed to comply or only partially complied with statutory requirements, including providing data to support claimed donations, and accounting records in support of £1.87 million of expenditure.

Despite claiming that the company’s financial statements in the two years to 31 December 2019 set out £610,000 of rent expenditure, they did not have a single base of its own and would hire venues across London to hold services, at significant expense.

According to the Chief Investigator of the matter, Edna Okhiria, "While SPAC Nation claimed it had noble intentions to support vulnerable and young people, our enquiries uncovered a different side of the charity. There were clear concerns around how the church group managed its affairs and SPAC Nation failed to properly account for income received from donations and other expenditure.

The court recognised the severity of SPAC Nation’s actions and this sends a strong message that proper records and accounts must be maintained, even if you’re a charity.

An investigation done by BBC Panorama had also accused Mr Adegboyega and other church leaders of financially exploiting some members of the church.

SaharaReporters had also reported how documents showed that Mr Adegboyega may have defrauded a church member identified as Racheal Daniel of £110,000 in 2012.