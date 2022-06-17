Ekiti Decides: Nigerian Agency, NYSC Reads Riot Act To Participating Corps Members

The DG is also set to read the “riot act” to corps members who were drafted and earlier trained to serve as ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the election.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 17, 2022

With less than 24 hours to the Ekiti State governorship election, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen Muhammad Fadah, is set to meet with the stakeholders in the state to seek adequate protection for the corps members before, during and after the election.
File photo used to illustrate story.
According to a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations of the NYSC, Eddy Megwa, the DG’s address would centre on the corps members’ strict adherence to the electoral laws and avoidance of any action capable of  endangering their lives.
“The Director General of National Youth Service Corps is about to debrief the corps members that would serve as electoral officers in the Ekiti State Gubernatorial election to strictly abide by the electoral laws and avoid any action that can endanger their safety.
“While in the state, the DG would also visit stakeholders in order to seek adequate protection for the Corps Members before, during and after the election,” part of the statement read.
The statement noted that INEC had trained some of the corps members to serve as the polling officers across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.
“Before now, the corps members had been inducted into the do's and dont's of the electoral process that would make the exercise a huge success.
“This is a fall-out of the constant interaction between the NYSC Ekiti State Secretariat and INEC, which are critical stakeholders in ensuring free, fair and credible elections in the country.
“Before now, the involvement of corps members in elections in the country has added credibility to the electoral process, which has been commended by local and foreign observers at different times,” the statement added.

Saharareporters, new York

