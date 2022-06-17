Ekiti Residents Rush To Markets, Banks To Prepare For 'Unpredictable' Governorship Election

Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the leading candidates in the election.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 17, 2022

The capital city of Ekiti State, Ado-Ekiti is currently booming with last-minute trade and financial activities as a result of Saturday, June 18 governorship election.
Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the leading candidates in the election.


Checks around the town by SaharaReporters showed that residents were making last-minute rush to buy items needed so as not to be affected by the restriction of movement on the day of the exercise.
Security operatives were also stationed at strategic locations while some were patrolling the streets with their loud siren.
Long queues are being experienced at some of ATM points within bank road, where most financial institutions in the city are located.
“We don’t know what will happen, the event in the last one week is not good at all; clashes between two of the major political parties has led to the death of three people,” a staff of the Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti who identified himself as Segun told SaharaReporters.
“Some of these politicians are so desperate and as such anything could happen. I won’t even be voting tomorrow, I’ll be at home with my family, I know there won’t be light, so I have bought fuel to power my generator, from there, I’ll be monitoring the poll from my sitting room.”
Some traders also told SaharaReporters that sales for the week had been very encouraging.
“Sales have been encouraging, people are afraid that anything can happen. It might be tough,” one of the traders at Oba market said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Hoodlums Attack Convoy Of APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu, In Lagos, Two Injured
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Weeks After Ondo Terrorist Attack, Gunmen Storm Catholic Church In Kaduna, Kill Three Worshippers, Abduct Many
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC Convention: Vice President, Osinbajo Storms Out Of Eagles Square
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Military Nigerian Military Razes Villages In Borno, Arrests Innocent Persons, Says Amnesty International
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Accident Black Saturday: 18 Passengers Burnt To Death In Niger State Auto Crash
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Terrorists Kidnap Former Nigeria Football Association Secretary-General, Sani Toro
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Breaking News BREAKING: Hoodlums Attack Convoy Of APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu, In Lagos, Two Injured
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News How Over 20 Armed Officers Of Nigerian Secret Police, DSS, Stormed My House, Arrested And Detained Me Over WhatsApp Posts Against Buhari, Tinubu, Aisha – PDP Women Leader, Aishatu
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Kaduna College of Education Students Write Governor El-Rufai, Lament High Tuition, Horrible State Of Their School
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Oyo Technical Varsity Owes Me 40 Months Salary Arrears — US-based Nigerian Professor, Godwin Sadoh Insists
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two Weeks After Ondo Terrorist Attack, Gunmen Storm Catholic Church In Kaduna, Kill Three Worshippers, Abduct Many
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Iceland Court Awards Nigerian Man N60 Million Compensation For Illegal Imprisonment
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Father Mbaka's Followers Protest Against Ban On Cleric's Adoration Ministry, Call For Removal Of Enugu Catholic Bishop, Onaga
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Accident Black Saturday: 18 Passengers Burnt To Death In Niger State Auto Crash
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion ASUU Can Snatch Victory In The Jaws Of Defeat If They Renegotiate Their Agreement By Dr Nasir Aminu
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Terrorists Kidnap Former Nigeria Football Association Secretary-General, Sani Toro
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News South-East Security Outfit, Ebubeagu, Allegedly Shoot Dead Five Family Members, Police Begin Probe
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Elections #EkitiDecides: Abiodun Oyebanji Of APC Wins Ekiti Governorship Election
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad