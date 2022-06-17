Ekiti Residents Rush To Markets, Banks To Prepare For 'Unpredictable' Governorship Election

The capital city of Ekiti State, Ado-Ekiti is currently booming with last-minute trade and financial activities as a result of Saturday, June 18 governorship election.

Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the leading candidates in the election.



Checks around the town by SaharaReporters showed that residents were making last-minute rush to buy items needed so as not to be affected by the restriction of movement on the day of the exercise.

Security operatives were also stationed at strategic locations while some were patrolling the streets with their loud siren.

Long queues are being experienced at some of ATM points within bank road, where most financial institutions in the city are located.

“We don’t know what will happen, the event in the last one week is not good at all; clashes between two of the major political parties has led to the death of three people,” a staff of the Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti who identified himself as Segun told SaharaReporters.

“Some of these politicians are so desperate and as such anything could happen. I won’t even be voting tomorrow, I’ll be at home with my family, I know there won’t be light, so I have bought fuel to power my generator, from there, I’ll be monitoring the poll from my sitting room.”

Some traders also told SaharaReporters that sales for the week had been very encouraging.

“Sales have been encouraging, people are afraid that anything can happen. It might be tough,” one of the traders at Oba market said.