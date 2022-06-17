Fire Outbreak Stalls Ongoing Trial Of Notorious Kidnapper, Evans In Lagos

It was gathered that the inferno made it impossible for Evans and others to reach the court on Friday.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 17, 2022

A fire incident in Lagos State has stalled the appeal trial of convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, at an Ikeja Special Offences Court.
The notorious kidnapper is facing trial alongside one Joseph Emeka for the attempted kidnap of the chairman of Young Shall Grow Motors, Chief Vincent Obianodo.
At the beginning of proceedings today, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo revealed that there was a fire incident which affected the transportation of the defendants.
“I was informed by the Officer in Charge of legal (OC) that there was a fire incident which affected the transportation of the defendants,” the judge said.
In February, SaharaReporters had reported that Evans, and two other defendants were declared guilty of kidnapping and sentenced to life imprisonment by a Lagos High Court, sitting in Ikeja.
Justice Hakeem Oshodi of the Lagos High Court in Ikeja on Friday sentenced the man popularly known as billionaire kidnapper or Evans, and his accomplices – Uche Amadi and Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu to life imprisonment.

