House Of Reps Member, Shina Peller Dumps APC, States Reasons

The federal lawmaker disclosed this in a letter titled “APC Membership Renouncement,” which he addressed to the Chairman of APC Ward 9, Koso in the Iseyin local government area of Oyo State.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 17, 2022

A member of the House of Representatives representing the Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Shina Peller, has left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

Peller, an entrepreneur and owner of Quilox Club, said he had due consultation with his people before taking the decision but failed to disclose the party he would be joining.

He said his people were embarrassed by the “undemocratic acts and decisions “ of some politicians in the state APC chapter.

He failed to clinch the APC senatorial ticket in May, losing to Senator Fatai Buhari who had 570 votes against Peller’s five votes.

That brought his four-year stint at the National Assembly to an end. He had declined to seek a second term in the House of Representatives to honour an agreement to rotate the seat in his constituency.

 

The letter reads, “I write to formally inform you of the renouncement of my membership from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

“I took this decision after due consultation with my people from the Oke Ogun region and beyond who feel humiliated by the undemocratic acts and decisions of some gladiators within Oyo State APC.

 

“President Muhammadu Buhari preached bottom-to-top approach driven APC, but the undemocratic conduct of some party chieftains particularly in Oyo State has shown that the people from the grassroots and the youth will continue to be at the mercy of the few at the top, who impose their preferred candidate against the wish of the people, as recently witnessed in Oyo North Senatorial District where I belong.

 

“My people have therefore decided that we withdraw our membership of the APC, and I totally align with them as I delved into politics, not for a selfish reason but for the overall interest of Nigerian youths and the people of Oke Ogun. So. I hereby renounce my membership of the APC.

 

“Thank you so much.”

 

 

Saharareporters, new York

