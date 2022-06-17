How Terrorists Killed Two Nigerian Army Senior Officers Of Same Parents Within Two Years

Nzan Ayam Osim, a Major in the Nigerian Army has been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits in Niger State.

This is coming barely two years after his elder brother, Nzan Anara Erick, a captain in the army was also killed by same bandits in Niger State.



The duo were from Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State and joined the army same date.

Family sources told SaharaReporters that Osim was one of the soldiers killed during an ambush on a military convoy by terrorists in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

The soldiers from the Nigerian military school and the Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) were ambushed on Wednesday evening at Rijiya Daji village.

The gunmen also set ablaze an operational vehicle while guns were carted away.

“So sad, we lost our brother in an ambush by bandits in Niger state. His name is Nzan Ayam Osim from Ikom Local Government Area of Cross River State.

“Unfortunately, his elder brother was also killed by bandits two years ago, his late brother’s name is Nzan Anara Erick; they were both from the same parents and all died serving the nation.

“They have refused to show us his corpse, same thing the army did to his elder brother when he was killed two years ago. Even Osim wasn’t allowed to see his dead body then.

“The whole community is mourning as we talk. Two brothers from the same parents died for the course. Both of them graduated same day and joined the army the same day as. Both studied Business Administration and graduated in 2006 at the River State University of Technology now UNICROSS.

“Pls note that the family has not received anything from the first brother that died two years ago. Same stories every day. Now this one is also dead. Osim that died yesterday is married and his son is just about four years old. But Anara Erick that died two years ago was not married,” a family source said.