I’m Not In Any Political Party; Peter Obi Is My Friend – Father Mbaka Apologises After Backlash Over ‘Unguarded Utterances’

The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN) Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has tendered a public apology to the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi and all his supporters over his harsh remarks against Obi.

SaharaReporters had reported that Father Mbaka during his midweek prayers declared that Obi, who he described as a stingy man, could not be a Nigerian President.

It had also been reported that following the utterances of the controversial Catholic priest, his supporters and Catholic Diocese of Enugu State disowned him, describing his political utterances as divisive and unbecoming of a priest.

The church noted that his utterances breached canon 220 of the 1983 Code of Canon Law which prohibited anyone from illegitimately harming the good name of a person.

Mbaka in his apology letter titled: "Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka Blesses His Excellency Peter Obi and His Supporters", also said "If in any way, the supporters of Mr Peter Obi feel offended by my utterances or however I was misunderstood by them, I ask for their understanding and forgiveness.”

The statement which the SaharaReporters obtained on Friday, was personally signed by Rev Fr Mbaka Ejike Camillus Anthony.

He however prayed for Peter Obi, that God would grant him his will, asking God to allow for an emergence of a president that would deliver Nigeria from the trouble of bad leadership.

The apology letter reads, "My Dear People Of God, I am grateful to God for His unquantifiable and favorable blessings, miracles, love and life for the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria.

"I assure the people of God and Nigerians that I am praying for good governance and good leadership in this country and that God will give us leaders after His own heart.

"As it stands right now, it is obvious that Nigeria is passing through indescribable insecurity challenges, an inestimable unemployment crisis, massive corruption, heinous crimes, and unbearable suffering engendered by bad leadership.

"I bear with my fellow country men and women in whatever we are passing through in this trying time. I call on the adorers and the entire people of God to join hands in praying that God will deliver us from the plans of the devil and its wicked agents.

"I am a servant of God and my intention is not to malign His Excellency, Peter Obi's image, but to pray for him. May God's will be done in his life. I pray to God whom I serve to give our beloved people good and excellent leaders who will take care of them and lead them to the promise land. Anyone who God wishes to make our leader is my choice.

"In this vein, I give my blessings to His Excellency Peter Obi and his supporters, I also give my blessings to the other candidates and their supporters whose intention is also to give Nigeria good leaders. In any way, the supporters of Mr Peter Obi feel offended by my utterances or however I was misunderstood by them, I ask for their understanding and forgiveness. As a servant of the Most High God, I pray that it shall be well with my people. I am an ardent supporter of Good Governance, Justice, Equity, Love, and Godliness.

"At this time our people are passing through the valleys of shadows of death (Ps23.4), I pray for peace, love, and anything that will bring blessings and favour to our people and to our suffering teaming youths. I will always stand with you in all your ordeals. God will take care of you and bless you miraculously for me."

It added, "My intention is not to fight or malign Mr.Peter Obi. He is my friend and remained my friend and brother I love him and I wish him Success May God bless him and his good supporters. God's will be done in his political endeavors (Mk.14:36)

"The followers of Peter Obi are the same youths I am praying for, sacrificing for, fighting for, speaking for, and working for their integral well-being. What the youths are passing through and their conditions give me sleepless nights. It is for this reason that I yearn for good governance and worthy leaders that will take care of them. We are passing through indescribable, unbearable, and undeserved hardship in this country. I pray for Divine intervention.

"I am not in any political party but I support good people and good governance. Any good person that God can give us is my choice candidate. I am a servant of God; For the sake of peace, I ask for forgiveness in any way I am misunderstood. And to Peter Obi himself, I ask God to bless him and manifest his will in his life. When God says Yes, who can say No? And when God says No, who can say Yes? I bless Peter Obi and pray for him. I bless my dear fellow Adores and pray for them. I bless the people of God everywhere and I pray that it shall be well with you all.”