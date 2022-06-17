I’m Standing In As Peter Obi’s Running Mate In Labour Party – Doyin Okupe

Dr Doyin Okupe, the former Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Friday, said he is the running mate of the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Okupe stated this on Friday in an interview with Channels TV, adding that his name had been submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission by the party.

Okupe said, “I’m standing in as the vice-presidential candidate of the party. Labour party has submitted my name as the VP of the party. Our idea is to bring up the largest political coalition ever in the history of Nigeria because we are facing two giants; the APC and the PDP.

“We cannot work alone, we need to put up a coalition and it is important for us to ensure all stakeholders are carried along. The choosing of VP candidate is an electoral process which does not stop until the process ends. We believe that the Labour Party coming to rule Nigeria is essentially going to be about young Nigerians.

“I’m willing to put down my back so young people can come to the top. The decision of LP to use Okupe is to comply with the Nigerian constitution.”