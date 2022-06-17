Invasion: Ukraine To Introduce Visa For Visiting Russians Starting From July 1 – President Zelensky

This move will possibly end visa-free travel for Russians that began when Ukraine became independent from the Soviet Union in 1991.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said Ukraine will introduce visas for Russians from July 1, 2022 despite Russia's invasion of his country.

The President disclosed this through his telegram account, stating that “Ukraine is introducing a visa regime for citizens of the Russian Federation."

He said the requirement would take effect on “July 1, 2022”, according to a government decision that he expected “today.”

This move will possibly end visa-free travel for Russians that began when Ukraine became independent from the Soviet Union in 1991.

Ukraine Chief Of Staff, Andriy Yermak, also stated that the move is due to Russia’s invasion that began on February 24 and to bolster his country’s defensive efforts.

He said, “Due to the full-scale war launched by the Russian Federation, we need to strengthen the control over the entry of Russian nationals into our territory. Security is a priority.”

It is noteworthy that the two nations share a border spreading almost 2,300 kilometres (1,400 miles) and share extensive family links.

The rate of Russians travelling to Ukraine, however, dropped after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of the Crimean peninsula, which unleashed a war with pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine that was backed by the Kremlin.

According to 2013 data, 10.8 million Russians visited Ukraine. But in 2014, this chart dropped to 2.5 million. And between 2015 and 2019, it further dropped to some 1.5 million a year, Andrey Demchenko, a spokesman for Ukraine’s border guards, told AFP.

Similarly, in 2020 and 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, the number of Russian travellers did not exceed 500,000 a year, he said.

Ukraine, where Russian is widely spoken and which has lived through two pro-democracy revolutions since 2004, has also become a popular destination in recent years for liberal Russians fleeing the authoritarian regime of President Vladimir Putin.

By the end of January, nearly 175,000 Russians had residence permits in Ukraine, migration officials told AFP.

But that number is likely far higher as, until now, Ukraine has never had a visa regime with Russia.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Ukraine Military Sinks Russian War Boat On Snake Island
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International REVEALED: 1,443 Illegal Immigrants Have Perished In The Mediterranean In 2018
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International Melania Trump Set To Visit Africa For The First Time
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International Nigeria Houses Poorest People In The World, Says Theresa May In South Africa
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Economy Nigeria Gets $328 Million Loan From China To Boost ICT Sector
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
International Mandela Statue Unveiled At United Nations Headquarters
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Police Arrest Nollywood Actor In Akwa Ibom For Allegedly Defiling 14-year-old Girl
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News How Over 20 Armed Officers Of Nigerian Secret Police, DSS, Stormed My House, Arrested And Detained Me Over WhatsApp Posts Against Buhari, Tinubu, Aisha – PDP Women Leader, Aishatu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News 2023: Those Supporting Peter Obi Wasting Their Money, He's Cursed, Stingy, Can't Be Nigeria's President – Father Mbaka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Owo Church Massacre: Tears As Ondo Holds Funeral Mass For Victims
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Standing In As Peter Obi’s Running Mate In Labour Party – Doyin Okupe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Appointed Katsina Governor, Masari’s Younger Brother As Running Mate – APC Chieftain
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Ruling APC Candidate, Tinubu Fails To Reveal Name Of Running Mate Submitted To INEC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Top Police, Military Officers Visit Enugu Community Ravaged By Fulani Herdsmen After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Finance Buhari Government Incurred N2trillion Debt In Three Months, Hit N41trillion In Total — Nigerian Agency, DMO
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Ekiti Residents Rush To Markets, Banks To Prepare For 'Unpredictable' Governorship Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Tweeps Lambast Father Mbaka For Saying Peter Obi Is Stingy, Under A Curse
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Supreme Court Approves Wearing Of Hijab In Lagos Schools After Years Of Legal Tussle, Controversy
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad