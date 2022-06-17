Nnamdi Kanu Has Declared That Days Of Unknown Gunmen In South-East Are Numbered – IPOB Lawyer

The lead counsel for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ifeanyi Ejiofor, has said the separatist group has no links with unknown gunmen wreaking havoc in South-East Nigeria.

Ejiofor, whose aunt was kidnapped last week by the hoodlums and later released, said that the gunmen are criminals.

He, however, expressed optimism that they would soon be apprehended.

The lawyer said this on Thursday after his routine visit to his client, the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is being detained by the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021.

Although he didn't disclose whether a ransom was paid to secure his aunt's release, he said he discussed the abduction with Kanu.

According to him, Kanu declared that the days of the criminals now commonly known as ‘Unknown gunmen’ are numbered.

“We seized the opportunity offered by the visit to brief Onyendu (Nnamdi Kanu) of the barbaric act of the criminal gangs who kidnapped my Aunty a week ago, and her subsequent release.

“It is pertinent to note that the criminal gangs, who engaged in this sacrilegious act, in active connivance with some locals have nothing to do with IPOB.

“They are purely criminals who would soon be apprehended. To this end, Onyendu declared that the days of these monsters are numbered.

“Nevertheless, we continue to thank the most High God for the gift of life,” Ejiofor said in a statement.