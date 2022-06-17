Peter Obi Offered Me Money To Support Him, I Rejected It — Adeyanju Lambasts Supporters Of Labour Party Presidential Candidate Who Accused Him Of Sycophancy

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has lambasted some of the supporters of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, who accused him of having received bribes for criticising the politician.

Adeyanju had in several tweets called out Obi's supporters, describing them as 'crazy online fans' who go about bullying others, especially those who are against Obi's candidacy.

Obi had announced his departure from Nigeria to Egypt to understudy the Egyptian Power Sector, Education, Planning and Finance Sectors.

Peter Obi must take specific steps to stop the online bullying and insults by his supporters. This madness will not be tolerated at all. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) June 16, 2022

However, Adeyanju took to his Twitter handle to condemn this move, noting that it had come at the wrong time. He stated that Obi should have been on his way to Ekiti to support the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the election.

Peter Obi should be going to Ekiti not Egypt. Election is happening on Saturday in Ekiti, Obi says heâs going to Egypt to understudy their system. Labour Party have a Guber candidate in Ekiti. This was how Moghalu was all over social media but someone called Dumebi defeated him. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) June 14, 2022

Adeyanju, in other tweets, also condemned Obi's political strategies as he advised him to form an alliance with Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People's Party for election victory against the candidates of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party. He also advised Obi to avoid online campaigns.

Get serious. Meet Kwankwaso urgently, reduce social media noise and get to building structures across the country immediately. If not, the outcome will be embarrassing. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) June 14, 2022

The activist had come under fire for uttering such statements but he insisted that Obi had declared his intention to run for a public office and public office holders are subject to criticism.

I no dey look anybody face when it comes to saying the truth because nobody feeds me. If you do anyhow, you go collect for my hand. If I can be giving Buhari and his mad dog Govt back to back for 7yrs non-stop, is it new comer Obi I wonât give. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) June 14, 2022

Meanwhile, some supporters of Obi accused Adeyanju of having received bribes which allegedly fuelled some of his criticisms of their preferred candidate.

Reacting in a now-deleted tweet, Adeyanju debunked the allegation, adding that he met with Obi recently and the latter offered him money which he rejected.

His tweet reads, “To the supporters of Obi saying may be I got alert that is why I'm now criticizing him, go and ask him; I meet him recently. He offered me money and rejected it. I told him money has never been my problem and can never be my problem. Na we dey even bring money to support people."

Kwankwasoâs supporters are not abusing anyone. They are just on Facebook marketing their candidate. The insults and abuse by Peter Obiâs online supporters will de-market him. Iâm already beyond irritated by their nonsense. They are already looking like Buharists of 2014. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) June 16, 2022

Adeyanju, in another tweet, said he deleted the tweet because it was not necessary as he advised Obi's supporters to focus on how to sell their candidate without resorting to bullying or insulting others online.

Stay on the issues. Run an issue based campaign. Peter Obi is coming to reduce waste, cut Govt spendings, etc. if they insult you, ignore, ignore and ignore. Try to win them over not insult. And itâs not everyone that criticizes Obi that is paid or hungry. Everybody can insult. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) June 16, 2022

He tweeted, “Had to just delete those tweets. Completely unnecessary. You all should just market Peter Obi without insulting anyone. Also, accept criticisms from those who criticize him. Try to win people over with strong arguments and not insults."

Tinubu is in Ekiti working hard for his party, Atiku is in Abuja; Obi on his way to Egypt to study Egypt. Later, people will come to shout rigging. — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) June 14, 2022

He also explained that not everyone who criticises a candidate has been paid for doing such.