Power Outage In Bayelsa Capital, Other Towns Hits One Week, Frustrates Residents

The entire state capital and environs have been in total darkness for a week plus with residents and business centres bearing huge costs from the alternative use of generating sets.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 17, 2022

The Bayelsa State Government has disclosed that the current power outage in the state is as a result of a disagreement between the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) and Ahoada youths resulting to the switching off of the Ahoada Transmission Substation and cut of power supply to the state.
The state Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Ayibaina Duba, in a statement in Yenagoa on Friday, said the state had waded in solving the matter.
He disclosed that a team comprising the state Ministry of Power, Bayelsa Electricity Company Limited in collaboration with the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company was already engaging the TCN to ensure the restoration of power supply to the state.
According to the Commissioner, the team is also working on appropriate measures to prevent future occurrences. 
While appealing for the understanding of the public and power consumers in the state as all efforts were being explored to restore power supply, Duba alerted the public that there had been pockets of vandalisation of electrical installations by some unscrupulous elements in the state and called on communities to be vigilant and report any act of sabotage of power facilities in their environment.

 
