REVEALED: Identities Of 39 Children, Other Worshippers Killed By Terrorists In Ondo Catholic Church

The identities of 39 people including children who lost their lives in the terrorist attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State have been released.

Gunmen had on Sunday, June 5 attacked the church located on Owa-Luwa Street in Owo, the hometown of the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, leaving many congregants dead and several others injured.

Akeredolu had put the number of persons that died during the attack at 40.

The massacre has since been condemned by Nigerians, including President Muhammadu Buhari and many state governors who have called for an investigation into the attack.

The names and pictures of the victims were released by the church in the printed copy of the programme of events for their funeral service on Friday.

While a mass burial would take place at the church’s new cemetery at Emure Road, Owo, it was learnt that some families would be having a private burial for some of those killed.