Ruling APC Candidate, Tinubu Fails To Reveal Name Of Running Mate Submitted To INEC

Tinubu had days ago promised that he would not present a Northern Muslim as his running mate.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2022

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has announced that he has submitted the name of his running mate in the forthcoming election to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by Tunde Rahman, an aide to the former Lagos Governor.

Although the APC Presidential Candidate did not disclose the name of his running mate, he said he had submitted “duly completed nomination forms to INEC.”

The forms bear the names of running mates of presidential candidates.

The statement reads, “As stipulated by the electoral law and Independent National Electoral Commission guidelines and timetable, the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned his duly completed nomination forms to INEC.

”The forms were returned on Wednesday, June 15, two days ahead of schedule. We wish to reiterate that Tinubu now stands ready to contest the February 25, 2023, presidential election to deliver progressive good governance to our people."

Tinubu had days ago promised that he would not present a Northern Muslim as his running mate.

Tinubu on Wednesday said his running mate would be a Christian and would be from the North-East region of the country.

While speaking with journalists on Tuesday at the APC rally in Ekiti State, the APC National leader had said, “The VP slot belongs to the Northeastern region and particularly the Christians, but consultations are yet ongoing as to who will be decided.”

Tinubu, who said that he would choose a Vice President solely on the basis of Nigerians’ preferences, noted that no organisation, institution, or individual could force a Vice President on him.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics I’m Standing In As Peter Obi’s Running Mate In Labour Party – Doyin Okupe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Appointed Katsina Governor, Masari’s Younger Brother As Running Mate – APC Chieftain
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Crisis Deepens In Kogi Assembly As 19 Lawmakers Impeach Speaker, Kolawole Over Alleged Misconduct, Gross Corruption, Dismiss Friday’s Impeachment Of Deputy Speaker
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics You’re Greedy, Betrayer – Edwin Clark, Adebanjo, Other South Leaders Lambast Governor Okowa For Teaming With Atiku
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: Tinubu, Buni Behind Yobe North APC Senate Candidate, Machina's Refusal To Step Down For Senate President, Lawan –Source
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidential Nomination: No Vote For You In Our State, Adamawa PDP Party Tells Rivers Governor, Wike
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Nigerian Police Arrest Nollywood Actor In Akwa Ibom For Allegedly Defiling 14-year-old Girl
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News How Over 20 Armed Officers Of Nigerian Secret Police, DSS, Stormed My House, Arrested And Detained Me Over WhatsApp Posts Against Buhari, Tinubu, Aisha – PDP Women Leader, Aishatu
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
News 2023: Those Supporting Peter Obi Wasting Their Money, He's Cursed, Stingy, Can't Be Nigeria's President – Father Mbaka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Owo Church Massacre: Tears As Ondo Holds Funeral Mass For Victims
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Standing In As Peter Obi’s Running Mate In Labour Party – Doyin Okupe
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Tinubu Appointed Katsina Governor, Masari’s Younger Brother As Running Mate – APC Chieftain
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Invasion: Ukraine To Introduce Visa For Visiting Russians Starting From July 1 – President Zelensky
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Top Police, Military Officers Visit Enugu Community Ravaged By Fulani Herdsmen After SaharaReporters’ Story
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Finance Buhari Government Incurred N2trillion Debt In Three Months, Hit N41trillion In Total — Nigerian Agency, DMO
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Ekiti Residents Rush To Markets, Banks To Prepare For 'Unpredictable' Governorship Election
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Tweeps Lambast Father Mbaka For Saying Peter Obi Is Stingy, Under A Curse
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Supreme Court Approves Wearing Of Hijab In Lagos Schools After Years Of Legal Tussle, Controversy
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad