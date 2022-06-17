Ruling APC Candidate, Tinubu Fails To Reveal Name Of Running Mate Submitted To INEC

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has announced that he has submitted the name of his running mate in the forthcoming election to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by Tunde Rahman, an aide to the former Lagos Governor.

Although the APC Presidential Candidate did not disclose the name of his running mate, he said he had submitted “duly completed nomination forms to INEC.”

The forms bear the names of running mates of presidential candidates.

The statement reads, “As stipulated by the electoral law and Independent National Electoral Commission guidelines and timetable, the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned his duly completed nomination forms to INEC.

”The forms were returned on Wednesday, June 15, two days ahead of schedule. We wish to reiterate that Tinubu now stands ready to contest the February 25, 2023, presidential election to deliver progressive good governance to our people."

Tinubu had days ago promised that he would not present a Northern Muslim as his running mate.

Tinubu on Wednesday said his running mate would be a Christian and would be from the North-East region of the country.

While speaking with journalists on Tuesday at the APC rally in Ekiti State, the APC National leader had said, “The VP slot belongs to the Northeastern region and particularly the Christians, but consultations are yet ongoing as to who will be decided.”

Tinubu, who said that he would choose a Vice President solely on the basis of Nigerians’ preferences, noted that no organisation, institution, or individual could force a Vice President on him.