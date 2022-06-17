Tinubu Appointed Katsina Governor, Masari’s Younger Brother As Running Mate – APC Chieftain

The APC chieftain, Kabiru Faskari, confirmed this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

by Saharareporters, New York Jun 17, 2022

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, submitted the name of Ibrahim Kabir Masari to the Independent National Electoral Commission as the vice-presidential candidate, an APC chieftain has revealed.

According to Faskari, picking Kabiru, who hails from Katsina State, does not violate the country’s laws as against the clamour for a Muslim/Christian APC ticket.

The APC, it is believed is putting Kabiru, younger brother to Katsina Governor, as a placeholder to beat the deadline given by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for presidential candidates to submit the names of their running mates.

INEC had given a Friday, June 17th, deadline for the submission of the names.

Earlier, SaharaReporters reported that the APC Presidential Candidate did not disclose the name of his running mate.

A statement from his media office had said, “As stipulated by the electoral law and Independent National Electoral Commission guidelines and timetable, the standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned his duly completed nomination forms to INEC.

”The forms were returned on Wednesday, June 15, two days ahead of schedule. We wish to reiterate that Tinubu now stands ready to contest the February 25, 2023, presidential election to deliver progressive good governance to our people."

Tinubu had days ago promised that he would not present a Northern Muslim as his running mate.

Tinubu on Wednesday said his running mate would be a Christian and would be from the North-East region of the country.

While speaking with journalists on Tuesday at the APC rally in Ekiti State, the APC National leader had said, “The VP slot belongs to the Northeastern region and particularly the Christians, but consultations are yet ongoing as to who will beTinubu Appointed Katsina Governor, Masari’s Younger Brother As Running Mate – APC Chieftain decided.”

