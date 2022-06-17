US Shooting: 2 Dead, 1 Injured In Alabama Church Shooting

According to the Police, the shooting happened at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Vestavia Hills Police Captain, Shane Ware, said, “From what we've gathered from the circumstances of this evening, a lone suspect entered a small group church meeting and began shooting.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 17, 2022

Two people were killed and one was injured after a person opened fire at an Alabama church Thursday evening, United State Police confirmed.

 

He said officers responded to reports of the active shooter at about 6:22 p.m. local time on Thursday. He said the suspect was in custody and that there were no additional threats to the community.

 

Vestavia Hills is a city of some 40,000 people about seven miles southeast of Birmingham.

Ware said a suspect, who was not identified, was nabbed and detained subsequently by the Police following the attack.

 

“This is a traumatic thing that has happened to our community, not just the church,” Reverend Kelley Hudlow told local WVTM-TV in an interview.

 

However, it was gathered that no church staff members were hurt in the shooting.

 

The church’s website also stated that “Regardless of your story, history, economic status, race, gender, or orientation, you are invited to take part in all Sacraments of the Church and life in our community,” the church says.

 

 

 

