APC Wins Ikere, Oye Local Government Areas, PDP Clinches Efon

The All Progressives Congress won in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State in Saturday's governorship election.

The party's candidate, Biodun Oyebanji won with a large margin after securing 13,399 votes.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabisi Kolawole had 4,122 while the Social Democratic Party whose candidate is Segun Oni got 5,391 votes.

APC also won in the Ikere Local Government Area with 12,086 votes, while PDP secured 3,789 votes.

The ADC followed closely with 3,764 votes while the SDP secured 1,943 votes.

However, the PDP won in Efon Local Government Area with 6,303 votes. The APC came second with 4,012 votes while the SDP garnered 339 votes.

The Action Democratic Party had 77 votes while the People's Redemption Party had 20 votes.

Sixteen candidates were on the ballot at 2,445 polling units. They included Oluwole Oluyede of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); Kemi Elebute Halle of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); former Governor Oni, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ranti Ajayi from the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

