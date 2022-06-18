BREAKING : #EkitiDecides: SDP Candidate, Segun Oni Alleges Vote-buying By Other Political Partie

Oni disclosed this shortly after casting his vote at polling unit 006, Ward 4, Ifaki 11, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 18, 2022

Segun Oni, the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State says residents are being induced to vote for some political parties.
Oni disclosed this shortly after casting his vote at polling unit 006, Ward 4, Ifaki 11, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state.


The former governor who was accompanied by his wife and son voted around 10:22 am. When asked about the situation reports he had been getting from his agents across the state, he said, “Some of my agents are worried for the fact that they alleged that there is vote-buying in Ado-Ekiti, Oye and other locations across the state.
“Although, we have captured those areas and we are awaiting what the results from there would be before taking necessary steps.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections #EkitiDecides: Panic As Overzealous Soldiers Fire Gunshots At Palace Of SDP Candidate, Segun Oni’s Monarch
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections #EkitiDecides: Woman Bursts Into Tears At Polling Unit For Not Being Paid After Voting APC Candidate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections #Ekiti Decides: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Parades More Suspects Paying Money To Voters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections #Ekiti Decides: Security Operatives Seize Money Meant For Vote-buying In Ikere Local Government
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
Elections #Ekiti Decides: APC, PDP Enmeshed In Vote Buying, Bribing Of Security Personnel
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections #EkitiDecides: 90-year-old Abigail Alofe, Others Stranded, Unable To Vote Over Failure Of BIVAS Machine At Polling Unit
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News How Over 20 Armed Officers Of Nigerian Secret Police, DSS, Stormed My House, Arrested And Detained Me Over WhatsApp Posts Against Buhari, Tinubu, Aisha – PDP Women Leader, Aishatu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections #EkitiDecides: Panic As Overzealous Soldiers Fire Gunshots At Palace Of SDP Candidate, Segun Oni’s Monarch
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections #EkitiDecides: Woman Bursts Into Tears At Polling Unit For Not Being Paid After Voting APC Candidate
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Police Arrest Nollywood Actor In Akwa Ibom For Allegedly Defiling 14-year-old Girl
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 2023: Those Supporting Peter Obi Wasting Their Money, He's Cursed, Stingy, Can't Be Nigeria's President – Father Mbaka
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Nigerians, Remember Sowore! By Martin White-Ufuah
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections #Ekiti Decides: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Parades More Suspects Paying Money To Voters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Kidnapped Abia Journalist Freed By Gunmen After Four Days
0 Comments
23 Minutes Ago
Elections #Ekiti Decides: Security Operatives Seize Money Meant For Vote-buying In Ikere Local Government
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
Opinion Peter Obi 'The Stingy' And Fr Mbaka The Prophet By Achike Chude
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Nigerian Shi'ites Write Indian High Commissioner, Condemn Alleged Attack, Persecution Of Muslims By Authorities In Asian Country
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections #Ekiti Decides: APC, PDP Enmeshed In Vote Buying, Bribing Of Security Personnel
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad