Criminal Gang Leader, Double Lion, Killed As Two Violent Groups Clash In Anambra

The state police public relations officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the killing of the terror gang leader, said he was neutralised by another rival criminal gang that also terrorises the state.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 18, 2022

The leader of a criminal gang terrorising Anambra State, Lion Group known as 'Double Lion', has been killed.
The state police public relations officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the killing of the terror gang leader, said he was neutralised by another rival criminal gang that also terrorises the state.


SaharaReporters gathered the incident took place during a burial ceremony in the Ihiala area of the state on Friday.
It was gathered that the two rival gunmen had been terrorising Okija, Ozoubulu, Oraifite, Ukpor and Iseke and were responsible for several killings and abductions outside the ones carried out by Fulani militias.
A viral video seen by SaharaReporters on Saturday shows that the gunmen had stormed the burial ceremony on the claims that they were not 'settled' (given money before the event). 
The unknown gunmen were however ambushed by the Ihiala security outfit, already stationed in and around the burial area.
In the ensuing gun battle, so many casualties were reportedly recorded on the part of the gunmen.
“They started shooting without knowing that security men had been stationed at all the entrances. So they took the battle to them in all directions, and there was no way to escape. There were mass casualties against the unknown gunmen,” a voice in the video was heard saying.
Some other sources were reported to have said that when the shooting became so intense, backups were mobilised from neighbouring Okija and Amorka security outfits, who reportedly joined in reinforcement.
The voice note further pointed out that the gunmen were not members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), as there was nothing to show they were their members.
“They have been operating in the name of ESN but they are not,” the voice said. 
Confirming the incident, the Spokesman for the Anambra Police Command, Tochukwu, said the police were not involved, adding that the two groups were criminal gangs that had been terrorising the state.
The PPRO said, "The information is that two rival criminal gangs were fighting. Of course, recently the state has been having security problems, especially as it regards attacks on ceremonies and government infrastructure. And our men were deployed and we are strategically involving strategy to address these security issues as they emerge. 
"So what happened yesterday (Friday) according to information before me is that two rivalry criminal gangs had a clash in Ihiala which resulted in one of them neutralising the gang leader of another, popularly known as "Double Lion" who held a group called "Lion group" that has been terrorising the state.
"According to eyewitnesses, the shooting was between the lion group and another group he didn't mention their name, and before our men got there, the groups had already left the scene, and the lion group had made away with the corpse of their leader."
"But the situation is under control now because our men have been intensively doing patrol there to ensure peace. There is no arrest made so far," he added.  

