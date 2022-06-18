Ekiti Decides: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Officials Arrest ‘APC Agent’ For Alleged Vote-Buying

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a man suspected to be an agent of the All Progressives Congress for alleged vote-buying in the ongoing gubernatorial elections in Ekiti State.

The agent was nabbed at the polling unit located at Ola Oluwa Grammar School, Ilawe road, Ado Ekiti.



A twitter user, @ayoolarichard90, wrote, “EFCC nabbed an alleged APC agent for vote buying… Happening live at Ola Oluwa grammar school along Ilawe road Ado Ekiti.”

Earlier today, a former governor of Ekiti State and Gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party had made allegations of vote buying while speaking with journalists.

He stated this after casting his vote at 006, Ward 4, Ifaki 11, Ido-Osi local government area.