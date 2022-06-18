#Ekiti Decides: Avoid Actions That Will Implicate You – Nigerian Agency, NYSC Warns Participating Corps Members

He noted this during his visit to Emure-Ekiti.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 18, 2022

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brig Gen Muhammad Fadah, has advised corps members in Ekiti State to avoid actions that can implicate them, even as they serve as ad-hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission in the ongoing gubernatorial election.
He urged the corps members participating in the election to abide by the electoral laws and avoid any action that could tarnish their image and that of the scheme.
"Play by the rules and remember that you are serving as good ambassadors of your institutions, families and the Scheme,” he said, in a statement by Eddy Megwa, the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations.
While addressing those at the orientation camp, Fadah urged the corps members to be security conscious warning them against embarking on unauthorised journeys.
He urged them to shun vices adding that violators of NYSC laws would be sanctioned.
Fadah called on the corps members to embrace the dignity of labour through hard work, selfless service and strong determination.
General Fadah also appealed to them to apply the lessons of the three weeks Orientation Course to cultivate a long-lasting relationship that will enhance nation-building.

 
