Ekiti Decides: Heavy Gunshots Cause Panic Near Government House

The shooting came hours before the residents of the state would go out today, Saturday, to vote in the Ekiti State governorship election exercise.

by Saharareporters, new York Jun 18, 2022

There was tension on Friday evening as heavy gunshots rented the air around the government house, in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. 
The shooting came hours before the residents of the state would go out today, Saturday, to vote in the Ekiti State governorship election exercise.


Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Bisi Kolawole of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are the leading candidates in the election.
As the gunshots boomed, a helicopter belonging to the Nigeria Police Force was also sighted hovering in the sky.
However, a source claimed that the shooting was coming from a police station, along the old government house road in the state. 
The police authorities had earlier deployed anti-riot policemen to mount strategic locations in the state for a “stop and search exercise”.
SaharaReporters earlier reported that residents of Ekiti rushed for last-minute trade and financial activities on Friday.
Checks around the town by SaharaReporters had showed that residents were making last-minute rush to buy items needed so as not to be affected by the restriction of movement on the day of the exercise.
Long queues had been seen at some of ATM points within bank road, where most financial institutions in the city are located.
“We don’t know what will happen, the event in the last one week is not good at all; clashes between two of the major political parties has led to the death of three people,” a staff of the Federal Polytechnic Ado-Ekiti who identified himself as Segun had told SaharaReporters.
“Some of these politicians are so desperate and as such anything could happen. I won’t even be voting tomorrow, I’ll be at home with my family, I know there won’t be light, so I have bought fuel to power my generator, from there, I’ll be monitoring the poll from my sitting room.”

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, new York

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Ekiti Decides: We Cannot Stop Vote-buying In Today’ Polls – Electoral Body, INEC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATE: Ekiti State Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics My Selection As Atiku’s Running Mate Doesn’t Stop Igbo Agitation For 2023 Presidency – Governor Okowa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections #EkitiDecide2022: Nigerian Security Agencies Vow To Ensure Safety Of Over 5,000 Corps Members During Election
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Elections #EkitiDecides: Governorship Election Begins As Residents Troop Out To Choose New Leader
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Politics I’m Going To Court If Ruling APC Fails To Remove ‘Illegal’ Ahmad Lawan’s Name – Yobe Senatorial Candidate, Machina
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News How Over 20 Armed Officers Of Nigerian Secret Police, DSS, Stormed My House, Arrested And Detained Me Over WhatsApp Posts Against Buhari, Tinubu, Aisha – PDP Women Leader, Aishatu
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police Arrest Nollywood Actor In Akwa Ibom For Allegedly Defiling 14-year-old Girl
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 2023: Those Supporting Peter Obi Wasting Their Money, He's Cursed, Stingy, Can't Be Nigeria's President – Father Mbaka
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Ekiti Decides: We Cannot Stop Vote-buying In Today’ Polls – Electoral Body, INEC
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics I’m Going To Court If Ruling APC Fails To Remove ‘Illegal’ Ahmad Lawan’s Name – Yobe Senatorial Candidate, Machina
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Civic Group, RULAAC Raises Alarm Over Incessant Killings, Violence In Imo Communities By EbubeAgu Operatives, Urges Buhari Government To End Insecurity
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Enugu Diocese Bishop Bans Catholics From Attending Father Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry Over Anti-Peter Obi Comments
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATE: Ekiti State Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics My Selection As Atiku’s Running Mate Doesn’t Stop Igbo Agitation For 2023 Presidency – Governor Okowa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections #EkitiDecide2022: Nigerian Security Agencies Vow To Ensure Safety Of Over 5,000 Corps Members During Election
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
News Falana Seeks Coroner's Inquest Into Death Of 21-year-old Woman In Abuja Hotel
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Elections #EkitiDecides: Governorship Election Begins As Residents Troop Out To Choose New Leader
0 Comments
39 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad