Ekiti Decides: We Cannot Stop Vote-buying In Today’ Polls – Electoral Body, INEC

According to People’s Gazette, the INEC national commissioner Festus Okoye, stated this on Channels TV on Friday.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 18, 2022

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that it could not guarantee to stop vote-buying which will likely take place in today’s governorship election in Ekiti State.
According to People’s Gazette, the INEC national commissioner Festus Okoye, stated this on Channels TV on Friday.


“INEC as a commission cannot guarantee that there won’t be any vote-buying in this election,” Okoye said.
He explained that INEC had already partnered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to tackle voter inducement.
Okoye added that INEC had also trained ad hoc staff, who would assist the electoral body on the best way to position the voting cubicles to guarantee and maintain the security of the votes.
“We have also told them (ad hoc staff) to advise the voters when they come to vote not to enter the voting compartment with any electronic gadgets that can take photographs,” explained Okoye.
“By so doing, we believe we can guarantee at least the secrecy of the vote, not that people will vote, snap them when they have voted and show somebody else.”
Okoye added, “We have also held a series of meetings with the ICPC, EFCC, and other security agencies who would have some of their plainclothes officers at some of the polling units by making sure no one comes to the place and corrupts the process.”
According to him, 988,923 are expected to vote in Saturday’s governorship poll in the 16 LGAs and 177 registration areas. The ruling APC, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Social Democratic Party are the leading contenders in Saturday’s election.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News LIVE UPDATE: Ekiti State Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections #EkitiDecide2022: Nigerian Security Agencies Vow To Ensure Safety Of Over 5,000 Corps Members During Election
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections #EkitiDecides: Governorship Election Begins As Residents Troop Out To Choose New Leader
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
#NigeriaDecides CSOs Express Doubt Over Integrity Of Nigeria's Electoral Commission
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Elections Buhari Showing His True Colour With Death Threat, Says Atiku
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Elections Atiku Working Hand In Glove With INEC's ICT Unit, Oshiomole Alleges
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News How Over 20 Armed Officers Of Nigerian Secret Police, DSS, Stormed My House, Arrested And Detained Me Over WhatsApp Posts Against Buhari, Tinubu, Aisha – PDP Women Leader, Aishatu
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police Arrest Nollywood Actor In Akwa Ibom For Allegedly Defiling 14-year-old Girl
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 2023: Those Supporting Peter Obi Wasting Their Money, He's Cursed, Stingy, Can't Be Nigeria's President – Father Mbaka
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Ekiti Decides: Heavy Gunshots Cause Panic Near Government House
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics I’m Going To Court If Ruling APC Fails To Remove ‘Illegal’ Ahmad Lawan’s Name – Yobe Senatorial Candidate, Machina
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Civic Group, RULAAC Raises Alarm Over Incessant Killings, Violence In Imo Communities By EbubeAgu Operatives, Urges Buhari Government To End Insecurity
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Enugu Diocese Bishop Bans Catholics From Attending Father Mbaka’s Adoration Ministry Over Anti-Peter Obi Comments
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News LIVE UPDATE: Ekiti State Governorship Election
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics My Selection As Atiku’s Running Mate Doesn’t Stop Igbo Agitation For 2023 Presidency – Governor Okowa
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections #EkitiDecide2022: Nigerian Security Agencies Vow To Ensure Safety Of Over 5,000 Corps Members During Election
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Falana Seeks Coroner's Inquest Into Death Of 21-year-old Woman In Abuja Hotel
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections #EkitiDecides: Governorship Election Begins As Residents Troop Out To Choose New Leader
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad