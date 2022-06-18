Ekiti Decides: We Cannot Stop Vote-buying In Today’ Polls – Electoral Body, INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that it could not guarantee to stop vote-buying which will likely take place in today’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

According to People’s Gazette, the INEC national commissioner Festus Okoye, stated this on Channels TV on Friday.



“INEC as a commission cannot guarantee that there won’t be any vote-buying in this election,” Okoye said.

He explained that INEC had already partnered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) to tackle voter inducement.

Okoye added that INEC had also trained ad hoc staff, who would assist the electoral body on the best way to position the voting cubicles to guarantee and maintain the security of the votes.

“We have also told them (ad hoc staff) to advise the voters when they come to vote not to enter the voting compartment with any electronic gadgets that can take photographs,” explained Okoye.

“By so doing, we believe we can guarantee at least the secrecy of the vote, not that people will vote, snap them when they have voted and show somebody else.”

Okoye added, “We have also held a series of meetings with the ICPC, EFCC, and other security agencies who would have some of their plainclothes officers at some of the polling units by making sure no one comes to the place and corrupts the process.”

According to him, 988,923 are expected to vote in Saturday’s governorship poll in the 16 LGAs and 177 registration areas. The ruling APC, the Peoples Democratic Party and the Social Democratic Party are the leading contenders in Saturday’s election.