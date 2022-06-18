Ekiti Governorship Poll: PDP Candidate, Bisi Kolawole Wins His Polling Unit

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the ongoing Ekiti election, Bisi Kolawole, has won in his polling unit.

This is as the results of the election are gradually being compiled by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).



Results from polling unit 1, Ward 8 in Efon local government area showed that Kolawole of the PDP polled 98 votes out of the 116 votes recorded there.

The APC secured 13 votes and the SDP had 2 votes.

From Polling Unit 1, ward 5, Omuo-Ekiti in Ekiti-East local government area, the APC secured 144 votes, followed by the PDP which got 61 votes, the SDP, 32 and the ADP, 2.

From Polling Unit 9, ward 5 in Ado local government area, the APC got 108 votes; PDP, 30 and the SDP, 27.