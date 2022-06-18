EkitiDecides: Abiodun Oyebanji Of APC Wins Ekiti Governorship Election

Abiodun Oyebanji, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, has emerged the winner of the 2022 Ekiti governorship election.

Oyebanji was announced as the winner by Kayode Adebowale, returning officer for the election, after amassing a total of 187,057 votes.

“Oyebanji, having scored the highest number of votes is hereby declared the winner and returned elected as the governor-elect of Ekiti State," the returning officer said.

Oyebanji won with a landslide victory ahead of Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party and Bisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party who had 82,211 and 67,457 votes respectively.

The election recorded low turnout with less than 40 percent of the registered voters coming out to vote.

The election also saw widespread of vote-buying especially by the APC.