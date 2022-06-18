EkitiDecides: APC Records Massive Lead, Wins 11 Out Of 12 Local Government Areas Declared

The All Progressives Congress has so far won in 11 out of 12 local government areas whose results have been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission following Saturday's governorship election in Ekiti.

The state has 16 local government areas.

Sixteen candidates were on the ballot at 2,445 polling units. They included Oluwole Oluyede of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); Kemi Elebute Halle of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Olabisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); former Governor Segun Oni, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ranti Ajayi from the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Meanwhile, the APC won in Oye Local Government Area. The party's candidate, Oyebanji won with a large margin after securing 13,399 votes.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabisi Kolawole had 4,122 while the Social Democratic Party whose candidate is Segun Oni got 5,391 votes.

APC also won in the Ikere Local Government Area with 12,086 votes, while PDP secured 3,789 votes.

The ADC followed closely with 3,764 votes while the SDP secured 1,943 votes.

However, the PDP won in Efon Local Government Area with 6,303 votes. The APC came second with 4,012 votes while the SDP garnered 339 votes.

The Action Democratic Party had 77 votes while the People's Redemption Party had 20 votes.

Other results are as follows:

Ijero LGA

APC 13754

PDP 4897

SDP 5006

Emure LGA

APC 7728

PDP 2610

SDP 3445

Ekiti South West LGA

APC 9679

PDP 4474

SDP 4577

Registered Voters 53713

Accredited Voters 19982

Ilejemeje LGA

APC 4357

PDP 1157

SDP 2344

Registered Voters 18791

Accredited Voters 8439

Moba LGA

APC 11609

PDP 3530

SDP 4904

Ekiti West LGA

APC 15322

PDP 3386

SDP 3863

Registered Voters 59220

Accredited Voters 23750

Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA

APC 13125

PDP 4712

SDP 5010

Registered Voters 70467

Accredited Voters 24123

Ido Osi LGA

APC 10321

PDP 2871

SDP 9489

Registered Voters 57780

Accredited Voters 23848

Ise/Orun LGA

APC 8074

PDP 2588

SDP 5909