EkitiDecides: APC Records Massive Lead, Wins 11 Out Of 12 Local Government Areas Declared

The All Progressives Congress has so far won in 11 out of 12 local government areas whose results have been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission following Saturday's governorship election in Ekiti.
The state has 16 local government areas.
Sixteen candidates were on the ballot at 2,445 polling units. They included Oluwole Oluyede of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); Kemi Elebute Halle of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Olabisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); former Governor Segun Oni, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ranti Ajayi from the Young Progressives Party (YPP).
Meanwhile, the APC won in Oye Local Government Area. The party's candidate, Oyebanji won with a large margin after securing 13,399 votes.
The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabisi Kolawole had 4,122 while the Social Democratic Party whose candidate is Segun Oni got 5,391 votes.
APC also won in the Ikere Local Government Area with 12,086 votes, while PDP secured 3,789 votes.
The ADC followed closely with 3,764 votes while the SDP secured 1,943 votes.
However, the PDP won in Efon Local Government Area with 6,303 votes. The APC came second with 4,012 votes while the SDP garnered 339 votes.
The Action Democratic Party had 77 votes while the People's Redemption Party had 20 votes.
Other results are as follows:
Ijero LGA
APC 13754
PDP 4897
SDP 5006
Emure LGA
APC 7728
PDP 2610
SDP 3445
Ekiti South West LGA
APC 9679
PDP 4474
SDP 4577
Registered Voters 53713
Accredited Voters 19982
Ilejemeje LGA
APC 4357
PDP 1157
SDP 2344
Registered Voters 18791
Accredited Voters 8439
Moba LGA
APC 11609
PDP 3530
SDP 4904
Ekiti West LGA
APC 15322
PDP 3386
SDP 3863
Registered Voters 59220
Accredited Voters 23750
Irepodun/Ifelodun LGA
APC 13125
PDP 4712
SDP 5010
Registered Voters 70467
Accredited Voters 24123
Ido Osi LGA
APC 10321
PDP 2871
SDP 9489
Registered Voters 57780
Accredited Voters 23848
Ise/Orun LGA
APC 8074
PDP 2588
SDP 5909