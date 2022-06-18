#EkitiDecides: APC Wins At Polling Unit Of PDP House Of Reps Candidate, Lere Olayinka

At the polling unit, the APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji had 44 votes while the PDP candidate, Bisi Kolawole had 20 votes.

by SaharaReporters, New York Jun 18, 2022

Lere Olayinka, the Peoples Democratic Party House of Representatives candidate for Ekiti federal constituency 2 lost his polling unit at Okemesi-Ekiti to the All Progressives Congress in Saturday's governorship election in Ekiti. 
Olayinka was the Special Assistant to former Governor of the state, Ayo Fayose, on Public Communications and New Media. 

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Segun Oni had 21 votes. 
Earlier, SaharaReporters reported that Kolawole won in his polling unit. 
Results from polling unit 1, Ward 8 in Efon local government area showed that Kolawole had 98 votes out of the 116 votes recorded there. 
The APC secured 13 votes and the SDP had 2 votes. 

