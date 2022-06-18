EkitiDecides: Governor Fayemi Wins His Polling Unit For APC Candidate

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, on Saturday secured victory in his polling unit for the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Biodun Oyebanji.

Governor Fayemi voted at Polling Unit 009 in front of Apata’s house, Ogilolo in the Isan/Ilafon/Ilemso area of Oye local council.



The governor led the ruling party to victory for its candidate in the PU with 154 votes against the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which scored four votes.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) had three votes while the ADP candidate scored one. Six votes were voided.



APC -154

PDP -4

SDP -3

ADP -1

