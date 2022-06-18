EkitiDecides: Governorship Election Begins As Residents Troop Out To Choose New Leader

Voters in Ekiti State have trooped out to exercise their franchise in deciding who becomes the new governor of the state.

The election is being contested by 16 candidates.



However, the race is believed to be between the candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Abiodun Oyebanji; Peoples Democratic Party, Bisi Kolawole; and Social Democratic Party, Segun Oni.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission arrived at various polling units as early as 8am to commence the exercise.

While security personnel have warned against violence in the election, Civil Society Organisations enjoined the electoral commission to ensure the exercise is credible and hitch-free.