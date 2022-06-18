EkitiDecides: Panic As Overzealous Soldiers Fire Gunshots At Palace Of SDP Candidate, Segun Oni’s Monarch

Some overzealous officers of the Nigerian Army fired gunshots at the palace of the King of Ifaki, hometown of Chief Segun Oni, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the ongoing Ekiti governorship election.

The incident occurred around 6.30 am on Saturday.



Though the sound of gunshots signals violence, it was gathered that it was an indication that the king was awake.

An eyewitness also said the soldiers were also engaging in "show of force, causing panic in the area".

SaharaReporters earlier reported that voting has commenced in most polling units in the state.

Sixteen candidates are on the ballot at 2,445 polling units. They include Oluwole Oluyede of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); Kemi Elebute Halle of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Olabisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); former Governor Segun Oni, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ranti Ajayi from the Young Progressives Party (YPP).