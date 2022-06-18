EkitiDecides: Party Agents Entice 'Hungry' Voters With Foodstuffs in Ikole Ekiti

Agents of a-yet-to-be-identified political party have been captured in a video sharing foodstuff to voters.

According to the video shared by Daily Trust, the hungry voters were seen struggling to Spaghetti, sugar and other food items at PU 019, Ikole North, Ikole Ekiti.



SaharaReporters had reported that voting had commenced in most Polling Units.

16 candidates are on the ballot at 2445 polling units.

They include Oluwole Oluyede of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); Kemi Elebute Halle of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Olabisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); former Governor Segun Oni, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ranti Ajayi from the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

