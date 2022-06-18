#EkitiDecides: Party Agents Entice 'Hungry' Voters With Foodstuffs in Ikole Ekiti

According to the video shared by Daily Trust, the hungry voters were seen struggling to Spaghetti, sugar and other food items at PU 019, Ikole North, Ikole Ekiti.

by saharareporters, new york Jun 18, 2022

Agents of a-yet-to-be-identified political party have been captured in a video sharing foodstuff to voters.
According to the video shared by Daily Trust, the hungry voters were seen struggling to Spaghetti, sugar and other food items at PU 019, Ikole North, Ikole Ekiti.


SaharaReporters had reported that voting had commenced in most Polling Units.
16 candidates are on the ballot at 2445 polling units.
They include Oluwole Oluyede of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); Kemi Elebute Halle of the Action Democratic Party (ADP); Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Olabisi Kolawole of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); former Governor Segun Oni, Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Ranti Ajayi from the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
saharareporters, new york

You may also like

Read Next

Elections #EkitiDecides: Panic As Overzealous Soldiers Fire Gunshots At Palace Of SDP Candidate, Segun Oni’s Monarch
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections #EkitiDecides: Woman Bursts Into Tears At Polling Unit For Not Being Paid After Voting APC Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections #Ekiti Decides: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Parades More Suspects Paying Money To Voters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Elections #Ekiti Decides: Security Operatives Seize Money Meant For Vote-buying In Ikere Local Government
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Elections #EkitiDecides: Party Agents Bribe Security Operatives To Allow Open Vote-buying
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
Elections #EkitiDecides: SDP Candidate, Segun Oni Wins Polling Unit As Electoral Body, INEC Compiles Results
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News How Over 20 Armed Officers Of Nigerian Secret Police, DSS, Stormed My House, Arrested And Detained Me Over WhatsApp Posts Against Buhari, Tinubu, Aisha – PDP Women Leader, Aishatu
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections #EkitiDecides: Panic As Overzealous Soldiers Fire Gunshots At Palace Of SDP Candidate, Segun Oni’s Monarch
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Elections #EkitiDecides: Woman Bursts Into Tears At Polling Unit For Not Being Paid After Voting APC Candidate
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Police Arrest Nollywood Actor In Akwa Ibom For Allegedly Defiling 14-year-old Girl
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News 2023: Those Supporting Peter Obi Wasting Their Money, He's Cursed, Stingy, Can't Be Nigeria's President – Father Mbaka
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Opinion Nigerians, Remember Sowore! By Martin White-Ufuah
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections #Ekiti Decides: Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Parades More Suspects Paying Money To Voters
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Kidnapped Abia Journalist Freed By Gunmen After Four Days
0 Comments
55 Minutes Ago
Elections #Ekiti Decides: Security Operatives Seize Money Meant For Vote-buying In Ikere Local Government
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Elections #EkitiDecides: Party Agents Bribe Security Operatives To Allow Open Vote-buying
0 Comments
19 Minutes Ago
Elections #EkitiDecides: SDP Candidate, Segun Oni Wins Polling Unit As Electoral Body, INEC Compiles Results
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Opinion Peter Obi 'The Stingy' And Fr Mbaka The Prophet By Achike Chude
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad