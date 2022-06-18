EkitiDecides: Police Officers Harass Premium Times Election Observer, Seize His Phone After Demanding Licence Permitting Use Of Personal Gadget For Official Event

Police officers on Saturday arrested a Premium Times election observer, Abasi-ibiangake Udoka, while carrying out his lawful duties.

The officers were attached to Polling Units 1, 2, 5 and 6 at St Mary's Primary School, Illawe 2 in the Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

File Photo

Udoka told SaharaReporters that the heavily armed officers on their arrival at the venue approached him and immediately seized his mobile phone before asking him to provide the licence permitting him to use a private phone for official media coverage.

The police officers also seized his glasses and then took him to their boss who asked him some questions before allowing him to go.

Udoka said, “Heavily armed men just arrived. They seized my phone, took my glasses, and asked for a licence to use a private phone for official media coverage.

“They took me to their lead, who asked me a few questions and then instructed them to leave me alone before I go and write that his unit harassed a journalist, that he doesn't want issues with Premium Times.

“They returned my phone and said I should do a good job. They left me not too long ago.”

