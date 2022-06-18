EkitiDecides: SDP Candidate, Segun Oni Wins Polling Unit As Electoral Body, INEC Compiles Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission has started compiling results of the Ekiti governorship election.

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Segun Oni, has won his polling unit in Ward 2, Ido-Osi local government area.



The former Ekiti governor polled 218 votes while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress secured 15 votes and Peoples Democratic Party, 2 votes.

From polling unit 8 ward Ogbonuro/Ori Olode, in Ifaki Ekiti LGA, the SDP secured another 218 votes, APC 15 and PDP 2.

Results from Polling Unit1, Ward 2, in the same Ido Osi LGA showed that the APC secured 117, the SDP got 100 votes and the PDP: 63.

The APC took the lead in polling unit 13, Oye II in Oye local government area with 44 votes, followed closely by the SDP with 41 votes while the PDP polled 27 votes.

Also, in polling unit 003, Ward 04, Ikole North LGA, the APC polled 119 votes, the PDP secured 21 votes and SDP had 3 votes.

